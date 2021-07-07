Indians Make a Number of Roster Moves Prior To Wednesday's DH in Tampa

The walking wounded known otherwise as the Cleveland Indians made a number of roster moves Wednesday, looking to just get some healthy bodies on the roster.

The roster moves are as follows:

* The team placed OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain) on injured list.

* The club recalled OF Daniel Johnson, who fans have been clammoring to see at the MLB level.

* The team also recalled infielder Owen Miller (he'll be the 27th player for DH in Wednesday's doubleheader).

* The team selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus.

* OF Josh Naylor was placed on the 60-day injured list.

* Finally the team optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus.

At 42-40 entering play on Wednesday the Indians are slumping, having lost seven straight, and not having won a game since a 13-5 win over the Tigers on June 28th.

The team is hopeful that having some new players added to the roster will help get through this awful stretch of injuries, but like we've seen with young players, it takes time for them to get use to playing at the Major League level.