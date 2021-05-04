Cleveland Baseball Insider home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Make Move in Starting Rotation For Tuesday's Game in Kansas City Against Royals

Indians Make Move in Starting Rotation For Tuesday's Game in Kansas City Against Royals

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Indians will have a switch in their starting rotation for game two or three on Tuesday night against the AL Central rival KC Royals.

Instead of Sam Hentges the team will start usual reliever Phil Maton. Hentges will come in after Maton as manager Terry Francona says Hentges is stretched out to throw 50-75 pitches.

Maton in eight games in relief for the Indians is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA. Hentges, who took over for struggling Logan Allen who was sent to the team’s alternate site, is 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA in three appearances.

The Tribe is coming off an 8-6 win over the Royals Monday night in Kansas City. 

GettyImages-1312522006
News

Indians Make Move in Starting Rotation For Tuesday's Game in Kansas City Against Royals

Yu Chang
Opinion

Taking a Look at The Progress of Young Indians Players

Jose Ramirez
News

Jose Ramirez Goes Into the Stands To Make a Great Defensive Play

Bieber
Opinion

The Tribe’s Starting Pitching Shuffle

GettyImages-1314399652
News

Indians To Start Sam Hentges In Place Of Struggling Logan Allen

GettyImages-1315307100
News

Series Preview: Indians vs. White Sox

Nick Wittgren
News

Indians Bring Back Reliever Nick Wittgren; DFA Veteran Reliever Oliver Perez

GettyImages-1313058600
Opinion

Pitching Highlights and Lowlights Through April For the Indians