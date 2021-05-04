Indians Make Move in Starting Rotation For Tuesday's Game in Kansas City Against Royals

The Indians will have a switch in their starting rotation for game two or three on Tuesday night against the AL Central rival KC Royals.

Instead of Sam Hentges the team will start usual reliever Phil Maton. Hentges will come in after Maton as manager Terry Francona says Hentges is stretched out to throw 50-75 pitches.

Maton in eight games in relief for the Indians is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA. Hentges, who took over for struggling Logan Allen who was sent to the team’s alternate site, is 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA in three appearances.

The Tribe is coming off an 8-6 win over the Royals Monday night in Kansas City.