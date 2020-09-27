Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

Matt Loede

Prior to the start of the Indians and Pirates finale for the 2020 regular season at Progressive Field, the team made a move in the bullpen.

The club brought back sidewinder Adam Cimber from the club's "taxi squad," and placed lefty reliever Logan Allen on the "taxi squad."

Cimber was sent to the team's alternate site on September 9th after having a tough go of it in 2020.

The reliever appeared in 13 games, allowing 13 hits, five earned runs, walking one and sitting with a high 4.22 ERA.

“He has to establish, in my opinion, the sinker in in order to throw the slider away,” Sandy Alomar said back the day prior to Cimber being sent to the alternate site. 

“The sinker is getting too much plate.”

As for Allen, he's been up and down this season, and has thrown 7.2 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with six walks and three strikeouts.

