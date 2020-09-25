Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Opener with the Pirates

The Indians Friday added another piece to their bullpen, as the team recalled young lefty pitcher Logan Allen from the team's taxi squad.

With Allen joining the Major League team, the club optioned infielder Yu Chang, who hadn't played in a game with the Indians since September 17th.

Allen was with the Indians earlier in the season, and threw in two games, throwing 7.2 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with six walks and three strikeouts.

The 23-year-old Allen was part of the three-team deal a season ago that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, and outfielders Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig to the Tribe.

Chang had just 11 at-bats for the Indians playing in 10 games in 2020.

He recorded a pair of hits (.182) and one run scored with one RBI.

