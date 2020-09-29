Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Wild Card Opener Against Yankees

The Indians roster for the wild card series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field is set, as the team made just one move from the weekend.

The club promoted outfielder Bradley Zimmer, placing pitcher Adam Plutko on the team's "taxi squad."

The rest of the roster is going to remain the same.

Zimmer played in 20 games for the big league Tribe, hitting just .162 with a homer, three runs batted in, and a pair of steals.

The 27-year-old former first-round pick of the Indians had a huge "summer camp" prior to the season, but it didn't translate to success at the plate during the 60-game campaign.

As for Plutko, he went 2-2 during the 60-game season, starting four games with a 4.88 ERA.

He filled in for Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger after they were punished for their actions by breaking curfew and leaving the team hotel in Chicago early in August.

Plutko only pitched four times in relief in all of September, throwing a total of 6.2 innings the entire month.

He can be promoted if the Indians make it to the ALDS and the team moves another player to the "taxi squad."

