Indians Make Roster Move, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

There was plenty of talk on Thursday about the lack of offense from the Indians prior to the game, and then all they did was go out and get no-hit by Royals rookie pitcher Brady Singer for 7.2 innings.

The team scored a single run and were blown out by the Royals 11-1, wrapping up four games in which the Tribe lost the final three after getting a win Monday night.

Now the club will head to Minnesota, a task that won't be easy as the Twins beat the Tribe in three of four earlier in the season in Target Field.

The team did as they said and made a shift to the lineup for Friday's game against Twins pitcher Kenta Madea, who is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA on the season, and has won both starts against the Indians.

The shift puts shortstop Francisco Lindor back in the leadoff spot, replacing second basemen Cesar Hernandez who had been in the leadoff role pretty much since the start of the season.

In 44 games this season Lindor is hitting .274 with seven homers and 19 RBI.

Hernandez has struggled lately, going back just 15 games ago on August 24th he was hitting .281.

Since then his average has dropped 24 points down to .257, and in that time frame he's struck out 16 times in 72 plate appearances.

Hernandez won't be going far in the lineup, as he's only moving down to the two-spot, with the hope it will take some of the pressure off him.

The rest of the lineup is basically the same, with Jose Ramirez returning to the lineup hitting third after missing the last two games with a sore thumb.

Carlos Santana is in the four-hole, with Franmil Reyes hitting fifth, Tyler Naquin hitting sixth playing right field, Josh Naylor in the seven spot playing left, with Roberto Perez playing catcher hitting eighth, and Delino DeShields in the nine spot playing center.

Alomar was quick to point out after Thursday's latest offensive letdown that the team had scored six runs just two days prior, but it's been up and down almost since day one.

"It's been like most of the year. We're still in a very good spot," Alomar said.

"We've just got to stay positive and keep pushing and keep pushing the envelope until the season is finished."

Changing the lineup wasn't the only move the team made Friday, as the club dumped relief pitcher Dominic Leone, designating him for assignment, bringing back reliever Cam Hill from the team's alternate site.

Hill had allowed six runs in 13.2 innings before being sent to Eastlake. He struck out 11 batters in his time on the mound, walking three.

The Indians were hoping Leone, who was with the St.Louis Cardinals last season, would be an asset to the pen, but instead had a lot of struggles making the adjustment to the American League.

He sported a high 8.38 ERA in 12 games, allowing nine earned runs in 9.2 innings. He struck out 16 and walked five in his time on the mound.