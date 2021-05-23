Indians Make Roster Moves; Perez to 60-Day IL, Reyes to 10-Day, INF Owen Miller Called Up to MLB Roster

Sunday prior to the final against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, the Indians announced they have tweaked their 2021 roster due to some injuries.

First on the list the team called up one of their top prospects in Owen Miller from Triple-A Columbus.

When he takes the field, it'll be the MLB debut for the 24-year-old, who spent the last three weeks with the Clippers hitting the cover off the ball.

In those three weeks with AAA, Miller hit .406 (26-for-64) with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI in 16 games.

The Indians got Miller as part of the nine-player transaction between the Padres and Indians last August.

He becomes the fourth member of that trade on the active roster (Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor and Cal Quantrill).

While Miller comes up to the roster, someone who won't be playing on the Tribe MLB active roster for awhile is that of catcher Roberto Perez.

Perez was moved on Sunday from the 10-day to 60-day injured list.

“I’m a warrior,” Pérez said last week.

“I always find a way to stay on the field and be back there for these guys. But I just kept playing and sometimes swinging the bat -- it was more swinging the bat than it was throwing."



Perez had finger surgery which was expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks, but now it appears it will be longer than that.

Finally the last roster move was the team placing OF/DH Franmil Reyes on the club's injured list with a left ab strain, suffered during Saturday's home extra inning win over the Twins.

Reyes' IL trip is first of his first career stint on a Major League Injured List.