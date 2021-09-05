Indians Manager Francona to Have Foot Surgery This Week

Tribe skipper Terry Francona is headed for surgery this week, as Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that the manager will have surgery on his foot on Tuesday, and the recovery will take a couple of months.

It's been another tough season for Francona, who missed most of last season with various health issues. This year he again started the year with high hopes to be able to be in the dugout for the entire season before he had to walk away.

As Meisel pointed out the recovery for Francona could take a couple of months to get close to 100 percent.

The 62-year-old Francona has been sporting a walking boot all year, and the last couple of weeks

Francona took over the manager role back in 2013, and in nine seasons with the club the franchise has gone 740-585, the best mark in the American League.

The Indians manager led the Indians to a World Series birth against the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season, and the Tribe led the series three games to one before falling apart and losing a historically memorable game seven at Progressive Field.

The Cubs would go on to win the series four games to three, taking home game seven with an 8-7 win after the Indians rallied to tie the game in the 8th inning when Rajai Davis hit a two-run homer to tie the game at six.

For now, the manager will do whatever he can to get back on the field in Goodyear, AZ for spring training in 2022.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQq0a->