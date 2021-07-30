Sports Illustrated home
Indians Manager Terry Francona Out For Remainder of Season Due To Health Concerns

The Cleveland Indians are currently at 50-49 and eight games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central standings. Additionally, the team is 5.5 games behind the second spot in the AL Wild Card race. Now, Toronto, New York and Seattle are ahead of Cleveland.

Unfortunately, news broke on Thursday that Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of the season to focus on personal health issues. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over the managerial duties for the club.

Francona has managed a total of 1,226 games for the Indians, winning 693 of them since taking the position in ‘13. In total with the Phillies, Red Sox and aforementioned Tribe, Francona has managed 3,118 games with 1,722 wins since starting in ’97.

What comes next is that Francona will have to have toe surgery for a staph infection. Additionally, a left hip replacement will be needed for the future Hall of Famer.

Of course, health is the most important thing for anyone. No matter if one is a legendary coach in the majors, a restaurant worker, or a doctor. Thus, there should be respect towards Francona for making this difficult decision.

Additionally, as fans, take a look in the mirror. This team is a long shot to make the playoffs this season, and that may have had some influence on the decision made.

Now, all of us at Sports Illustrated Indians wish Terry Francona well moving forward. That the coach is able to make a full recovery and come back to doing the job that the coach is so great at for the club here in Cleveland.

New Indians manager DeMarlo Hale has been a coach for the Rangers, Red Sox, Orioles, Blue Jays, Braves and now in The Land. The 60-year-old has certainly been around the league.

Best of luck to Francona, Hale and the Indians throughout the remainder of the 2021 season.

