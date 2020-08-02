Indians Manager Terry Francona Out For Sunday's Game with "Minor Gastrointestinal Condition"

The Indians are minus manager Terry Francona for Sunday's finale of the four-game set with the Twins, as he's dealing with a "minor gastrointestinal condition."

The Tribe's veteran manager showed up at Target Field on Sunday per normal, and met with the media on their Zoom call, but left the park prior to first pitch.

Francona went back to the team hotel, and he'll escort the team to Cincinnati after the game for the two-game set with the Reds starting on Monday night.

Indians.com's Mandy Bell says that Francona has been dealing with the stomach issue over the last couple of months, and he did miss some time in spring training back in March due to the condition.

There is no concern that Francona's stomach issue has anything to do with the covid-19 virus.

Sunday's series finale with the Twins will see the club's first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. act as the manager.

Major League coaching assistant Kyle Hudson will take Alomar's role as first-base coach for the day.