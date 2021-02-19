Indians Manager Terry Francona Reveals To Reporters He Has a Staph Infection In Left Big Toe

Terry Francona has had a rough year plus simply trying to do what he does best, which is manage the Cleveland Indians.

Last season Francona was only healthy enough to manage in 14 of the team's 62 games due to gastrointestinal procedures and blood clots that put him in the ICU more than once.

Now Francona is looking forward to a healthy 2021, but before he can get there he's got to deal with yet another health issue - a staph infection in his left big toe.

Friday in Goodyear, AZ Francona told reporters over zoom that he underwent surgery in January to address the staph infection, and that he's still recovering.

The 61-year-old was in the hospital for 10 days following the surgery, and for the moment remains on crutches as the team starts to welcome players for spring training.

Francona is still getting antibiotics through an IV in his arm. He said he’ll continue to need medication through the first week in March.

The manager said he was being treated for gout this winter when doctors first discovered the staph infection in his toe.

This past offseason the manager did what he could to get healthy, trying to put a tough 2020 season health wise behind him.

He worked with a personal trainer most of the offseason until the infection put him back on the sidelines.

Francona did contemplate walking away from the game and retiring, but worked hard to get back to health for the grind of the upcoming 162-game season.

"I still have my toe," Francona said to reporters.

"They just went in and took out some of the bone that was infected and they replaced that with some cement. I guess the cement oozes like antibiotics and I'm also getting the IV antibiotics."



