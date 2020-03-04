Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

The Cleveland Indians will have a different voice on Wednesday as manager Terry Francona will not manage the team after being advised by doctors to take the day off.

With Francona on the shelf for the team's 13th spring training affair, the team will instead have Sandy Alomar acting as manager.

The report from Cleveland.com states that the Indians manager, who missed a number of games with health issues in 2018, has not been feeling well the past few days.

Alomar was the team's acting manager for the Indians two split-squad games against the Oakland A's in Las Vegas.

The team is also minus normal bench coach Brad Mills, who would take over for Francona, but remains with family in Texas after the passing of his grandson.

The team's statement regarding Francona is that he is rundown and has been dealing with gastrointestinal issues.

Alomar was the team's acting manager for six games after the team fired manager Manny Acta late in the 2012 season.

The former Indians catcher was up for the manager's job which eventually went to Francona.

Alomar has been on the staff since Francona was hired in the fall of 2012.