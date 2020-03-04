Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians will have a different voice on Wednesday as manager Terry Francona will not manage the team after being advised by doctors to take the day off.

With Francona on the shelf for the team's 13th spring training affair, the team will instead have Sandy Alomar acting as manager.

The report from Cleveland.com states that the Indians manager, who missed a number of games with health issues in 2018, has not been feeling well the past few days.

Alomar was the team's acting manager for the Indians two split-squad games against the Oakland A's in Las Vegas.

The team is also minus normal bench coach Brad Mills, who would take over for Francona, but remains with family in Texas after the passing of his grandson.

The team's statement regarding Francona is that he is rundown and has been dealing with gastrointestinal issues.

Alomar was the team's acting manager for six games after the team fired manager Manny Acta late in the 2012 season.

The former Indians catcher was up for the manager's job which eventually went to Francona.

Alomar has been on the staff since Francona was hired in the fall of 2012.

How the Cleveland Indians Crowded Outfield is Playing Out Halfway Into Spring Training

The Indians have been speculating all offseason how their outfield is going to play out, and halfway through camp there's been some indications about some players that Indians fans may see once the 2020 season gets going.

Matt Loede

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Carlos Carrasco made his 2020 spring debut for the Indians, going two innings against the Angels as the Tribe fell to Los Angeles 11-7. Three Indians hit homers in the four-run setback that put the team at 3-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar

Who is Jose Tena?

Among early prospect lists, 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena is rising through the ranks of future Cleveland Indians.

Alex Hooper

Indians Minor League Pitchers Can't Stop Texas in 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Indians threw out a number of minor league pitchers on Monday as they traveled to Surprise Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers. While the Indians held a 2-1 lead, they eventually fell 3-2 to drop to 3-8 in the spring.

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez, a First Spring Homer and Revisiting What Eventually Went Right in a Season That Seemed So Wrong

Believing that the Jose Ramirez that only existed on milk cartons for much of 2019 has returned is the answer that helps the Indians sleep at night, but what fun is waiting for an answer when there's data to sift through and the games still don't count?

T.J. Zuppe

Carrasco and Civale Both on Track to Start This Week for the Indians

The Indians are getting a pair of their starters back this week as both Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale are scheduled to start games for the team in spring training after missing time with injuries

Matt Loede

St Game #9 and #10: Indians Earn a Split with a Win in Goodyear Over Arizona, a Loss in Vegas to the A's

The Indians improved to 3-7 on the season after 10 spring training games after beating the Diamondbacks in Goodyear, yet falling in Las Vegas to the A's by a score of 8-5. The team lost three of four over the weekend in two split-squad games.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the First Week of Jake Bauers’ New Plate Approach

Jake Bauers is looking to put 2019 behind him and with a new swing and new approach at the plate is hopeful for bigger and better in 2020. So far the outfielder is finding more success than before as spring training gets started in Goodyear.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar