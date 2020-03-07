The Cleveland Indians made it official on Friday the news that most people already had a pretty good idea of, that being Shane Bieber will be the team’s opening day starter.

Bieber will take the mound for the Tribe when they shout out ‘play ball’ for the first time on March 26 at Progressive Field against Detroit Tigers.

The progression for Bieber was a quick one, as two seasons ago he was just trying to stay in the rotation, to last season he was an All-Star and won 15 games.

Bieber surprised everyone by being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

He got a standing ovation during the All-Star Game striking out the side of the National League batters he faced in the fifth inning.

The native of Orange, California needed just 19 pitches, 11 strikes to get out of the frame.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.

Last season Bieber went 2-0 against the Tigers, winning on April 11 in Detroit going seven innings not allowing a run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

On June 15 at Comerica Park he went 7.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in an Indians 4-2 win.

He will get the chance March 26 to start the Indians season off on the right foot.