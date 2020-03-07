Cleveland Baseball Insider
Opening with Bieber; Indians Name Shane Bieber Their Opening Day Starter

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians made it official on Friday the news that most people already had a pretty good idea of, that being Shane Bieber will be the team’s opening day starter.

Bieber will take the mound for the Tribe when they shout out ‘play ball’ for the first time on March 26 at Progressive Field against Detroit Tigers.

The progression for Bieber was a quick one, as two seasons ago he was just trying to stay in the rotation, to last season he was an All-Star and won 15 games.

Bieber surprised everyone by being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

He got a standing ovation during the All-Star Game striking out the side of the National League batters he faced in the fifth inning.

The native of Orange, California needed just 19 pitches, 11 strikes to get out of the frame.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.

Last season Bieber went 2-0 against the Tigers, winning on April 11 in Detroit going seven innings not allowing a run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

On June 15 at Comerica Park he went 7.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in an Indians 4-2 win.

He will get the chance March 26 to start the Indians season off on the right foot.

ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

The Indians are back for game 15 of the spring as they take on the Oakland A's in Goodyear Ballpark with Shane Bieber taking the mound for the Indians for his third start of spring training.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 3.6.20

Check out this edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training continues, and "Cleveland Baseball Insider" writer TJ Zuppe joins Matt to talk about the team.

Matt Loede

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

Indians Announce Start Times and Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Regular Season

Start times as well as the team's broadcast slate has been announced for the Indians 2020 regular season schedule.

Matt Loede

Indians Battle the Giants in Scottsdale as Plesac Goes for the Tribe

The Indians will look for their second straight spring win as they take on the Giants in Scottsdale with Zach Plesac going in his third spring start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Inks Deal to Continue Airing Most Fox Sports Channels, Including SportsTime Ohio

Less than a week after stating they would no longer be able to continue to carry certain Fox Sports properties, You Tube TV announced Thursday they have come to a deal with Sinclair broadcasting, and that stations like SportsTime Ohio would stay on the internet TV provider.

Matt Loede

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

The Indians bullpen was a strength back in 2019, and while some of the names for 2020 have already changed, the team is hopeful that the unit can again be a big part of the success of the Tribe once they start to take the field.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Fans Shouldn't Compare Francisco Lindor's Situation to Christian Yelich's Extension

Casey Drottar