It is yet again a tense time in our country due to the latest incidents that have taken place over the last few days in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Racial tensions are high, and it's now affecting the sports world, as Wednesday the NBA saw the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets-OKC Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers games were all postponed.

Three games in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants were also nixed.

In Cleveland the Indians and Twins played as scheduled, and following the game a few Indians players were asked if there was ever any thought to not playing the game in protest.

Tyler Naquin and Greg Allen both said that while it came up in conversation, there was never any consideration to not taking the field.

One player though who did have a lot to say about what's going on in the country is that of Allen, who delivered a powerful message that everyone should take note of.

"There’s clearly a whole lot going on in today’s world and in our society,” Allen said.

“You have people across the board who have their opinions, and the people living in this country, we’re all entitled to that.

“But I think at the very foundation whether you’re on one side of it or the other, I think that we all understand that there needs to be some kind of change.

“Something needs to be addressed, it’s not something that can happen over night.

“I can’t sit here and tell you that I have all the answers, I don’t think any one person can.

“I think it’s going to take a collective effort. I think it’s about getting to understand the people next to you regardless of gender, creed, race or any other type of predisposition and really understand just that human, core level, the world that we live in.

“We’re all in this together, and the only way this gets better is by relying on one another. So it’s a tough time, but I definitely have hope, hope for our country hope for the people even in today’s world, even in this current generation, that we have the ability to affect change.

Allen's message didn't end there when it came to hoping for change, as he was also asked about the team welcoming back pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

The outfielder said that at this point the team needs to move on, and also needs to understand that we all make mistakes, and forgiving the two pitchers is critical for the success of the team.

"I think we are all susceptible to making mistakes," Allen said. "Even on our best days we are not perfect, and I think it's about having that empathy.

"Being able to look in that mirror, and know that we are going to fall down, but we've got to get back up. When there are people that want to help you get back up it makes that process that much easier.

"So I commend our team, I commend both Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on what it takes to get through this process, It's not easy for sure, but I think when we look back on it it's something that is going to make us stronger, and it's going to make us better as teammates."

Allen has never had much of a platform to which to speak out on, but after his words and powerful message sent out on Wednesday night maybe he will step up to the mic to try to inspire more often.

For now, his words should be listened to more than once by many, as not only do they ring true, but they are words that everyone should strive to live by.