Indians OF Reyes Not with Team After Not Wearing Mask at July 4th Party

Cleveland Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is not with the Indians right now after being told he must again pass a test for the covid-19 virus.

The reason he’s been asked to test again stems from Reyes not wearing a mask at a 4 of July holiday party with friends.

Manager Terry Francona told the media on Tuesday that Reyes is not in any trouble, but that this is the protocol that must be followed to keep others on the team safe.

“Franmil is not here, he was not here yesterday or today,” Francona explained.

“He was at a 4 of July event, doing nothing wrong, he just didn’t have a mask on, so we called him and told him that he needs to get tested again, when it’s appropriate before he can come back to practice.”

Last season with the San Diego Padres and the Indians Reyes hit a combined 37 homers hitting .249 with 81 runs batted in.

With the Indians in 51 games he hit 10 homers with 35 RBI hitting .237. He is expected to potentially be one of the starting three in the outfield this season for the Indians, and when not he will likely be the team’s primary DH.

“He’s not in the penalty box, I want to make that perfectly clear, it’s the just the way we have to operate right now,” Francona said. “Hopefully we will see him soon.”

Francona was asked if any of the guests at the party were potentially exposed to the covid-19 virus which is why the slugger is being tested again.

“Not to our knowledge, but how do you know unless you test,” Francona said.

Reyes came to the Indians as part of the three-team deal with the Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Padres that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati prior to the trade deadline.

The native of the Dominican Republic is celebrating his 25 birthday today, unfortunately away from his teammates.

“He was extremely apologetic, and he’s a wonderful kid,” Francona said. “He didn’t do anything bad, we just have to live by certain guidelines right now.”



