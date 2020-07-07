Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians OF Reyes Not with Team After Not Wearing Mask at July 4th Party

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is not with the Indians right now after being told he must again pass a test for the covid-19 virus.

The reason he’s been asked to test again stems from Reyes not wearing a mask at a 4 of July holiday party with friends.

Manager Terry Francona told the media on Tuesday that Reyes is not in any trouble, but that this is the protocol that must be followed to keep others on the team safe.

“Franmil is not here, he was not here yesterday or today,” Francona explained.

“He was at a 4 of July event, doing nothing wrong, he just didn’t have a mask on, so we called him and told him that he needs to get tested again, when it’s appropriate before he can come back to practice.”

Last season with the San Diego Padres and the Indians Reyes hit a combined 37 homers hitting .249 with 81 runs batted in.

With the Indians in 51 games he hit 10 homers with 35 RBI hitting .237. He is expected to potentially be one of the starting three in the outfield this season for the Indians, and when not he will likely be the team’s primary DH.

“He’s not in the penalty box, I want to make that perfectly clear, it’s the just the way we have to operate right now,” Francona said. “Hopefully we will see him soon.”

Francona was asked if any of the guests at the party were potentially exposed to the covid-19 virus which is why the slugger is being tested again.

“Not to our knowledge, but how do you know unless you test,” Francona said.

Reyes came to the Indians as part of the three-team deal with the Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Padres that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati prior to the trade deadline.

The native of the Dominican Republic is celebrating his 25 birthday today, unfortunately away from his teammates.

“He was extremely apologetic, and he’s a wonderful kid,” Francona said. “He didn’t do anything bad, we just have to live by certain guidelines right now.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Short Schedule Still Comes with Plenty of Risk for Indians and All of Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball released their 2020 shortened slate for the Cleveland Indians and the entire league on Monday night. Despite the hope that baseball can get in a lot of games in a short amount of time, there's a lot of risk involved with trying to still have teams travel and not contract the covid-19 virus, one that MLB is still willing to take.

Zach Shafron

Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule Released, Tribe to Open at Home July 24th vs Royals

It seems like forever ago that the Indians first 2020 schedule was released, but now after waiting for months just to see if there was going to be a season, a new shortened 60-game slate is out. The Indians will open the season at home on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals, and finish the year with seven at home against the White Sox and Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Roundtable: Will the Indians Change Their Name by 2021, If So What Will the New Nickname Be?

There's a lot of speculation on if the Indians are indeed going to go through with a new nickname possibly as early as the 2021 season. If a change is made, what name will best suit the franchise moving forward? We asked our staff to give their take on the hot button topic, to see if they think the club will follow through and get away from the team name "Indians" for something else.

Matt Loede

Do Big Market Clubs Benefit From a Shorter Draft and Less Minor League Teams?

The Major League Baseball draft in 2020 was vastly different due to it being a lot shorter. With the shorter draft as well as less minor league teams, it seems like it is a huge advantage for big market teams as smaller market teams won't have a bigger player pool and with less minor league teams to pick talent from, it could be make life tough for smaller market franchises.

Mark Warmuth

The Odds Are Out on What the "Indians" Nickname Could Wind Up Being if Changed

Many people were supportive of the news on Friday of the Indians having meetings to possibly change the name of the franchise. All weekend different names were proposed all over social media, some good and some downright awful. Odds are now officially out on what the name of the new team might be if there is a name change, with the nickname "Spiders" having the highest odds right now.

Matt Loede

Is Tampa the Most Dangerous Team in Baseball in a Short Season? Do the Indians Match Up?

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that seems to always be in the mix when it comes to the playoffs or at least in playoff contention. SI MLB Insider Tom Verducci says that in a short season the Rays just might have what it takes to be the best team in baseball, with a very good and deep pitching staff. The Indians are another team with a deep staff and pen, can they match up with a team like the Rays in 2020?

Matt Loede

Indians Mystery: Hunter Wood and the Curious Case of the Missing Curveball

The Indians last season acquired relief pitcher Hunter Wood from the Tampa Bay Rays for some depth in the team's bullpen. Wood loves to throw the fastball and is his go-to pitch, but the curveball is another pitch that the reliever might want to look more into, as last season he was very accurate with it and might want to develop it more this season.

Casey Drottar

Francona: "I Think it's Time to Move Forward" from Team's Nickname

Following Friday's announcement that the Cleveland Indians are exploring the possibility to changing the name of the franchise, the team's manager, Terry Francona, spoke out about the subject for the first time on Sunday, stating that he thinks that it's time to do more listening on the subject, and that "it's time to move forward" with discussions on the potential of changing the long time nickname of the Cleveland MLB franchise.

Matt Loede

by

Skendig

Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills to be Absent This Season, Opts Out to Return to Family

The Indians will be without one of their key components from a coaching staff perspective in 2020, as long time bench coach Brad Mills has opted out for this season, and will be returning to Texas to be with his family, who tragically lost a grandson who drowned earlier this year.

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

There’s Nothing Surprising About the Indians Considering a Name Change

The Indians sent shock waves throughout their fan base on Friday night when they announced that they were exploring looking into possibly no longer being known as the "Indians" and instead changing their name. While there was plenty of debate on both sides if this was/is the right move or not, it really should not come as much of a shock that the team is looking into a name change moving forward.

Casey Drottar

by

Onecuddyer1