Indians Option OF Oscar Mercado to Team's Alternate Training Site

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone with his performance for the Indians, hitting 15 homers and stealing 15 bases in 115 games as a rookie.

When the 2020 season was ramping up, he was penciled in as one of the everyday outfielders for the club.

A lot can change in three weeks.

Monday Mercado was sent packing to the Indians alternate training site in Eastlake, meaning he cannot be called up or play for the Major League Tribe for at least 10 days.

The move was likely made to create room for catcher Roberto Perez, who is expected to come off the injured list for Tuesday's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

So just what happened to Mercado to have such a dramatic shift?

That's a great question that he probably doesn't even know the answer to. This season he's hitting .111/.167/.111 in 48 plate appearances, and he's only started once in the last seven games, and has three hits in his last 23 times to the plate.

Delino DeShields' play likely has helped decrease playing time for Mercado in center, and the team seems fine for the moment playing the likes of Domingo Santana and Tyler Naquin in the other two outfield spots, along with Bradley Zimmer.

Mercado will get chances to play daily with the minor league team in Lake County, and likely will be back in 2020, but the demotion has to be considered a major setback for the Indians second-year outfielder.