Indians Option OF Oscar Mercado to Team's Alternate Training Site

Matt Loede

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone with his performance for the Indians, hitting 15 homers and stealing 15 bases in 115 games as a rookie.

When the 2020 season was ramping up, he was penciled in as one of the everyday outfielders for the club.

A lot can change in three weeks.

Monday Mercado was sent packing to the Indians alternate training site in Eastlake, meaning he cannot be called up or play for the Major League Tribe for at least 10 days.

The move was likely made to create room for catcher Roberto Perez, who is expected to come off the injured list for Tuesday's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

So just what happened to Mercado to have such a dramatic shift?

That's a great question that he probably doesn't even know the answer to. This season he's hitting .111/.167/.111 in 48 plate appearances, and he's only started once in the last seven games, and has three hits in his last 23 times to the plate.

Delino DeShields' play likely has helped decrease playing time for Mercado in center, and the team seems fine for the moment playing the likes of Domingo Santana and Tyler Naquin in the other two outfield spots, along with Bradley Zimmer.

Mercado will get chances to play daily with the minor league team in Lake County, and likely will be back in 2020, but the demotion has to be considered a major setback for the Indians second-year outfielder.

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron

Where Do the Indians Stand in Various Sites Power Rankings Three Weeks into the Season?

The Indians weekend sweep over the Detroit Tigers has put them within a game of the Twins in the AL Central. The team is getting noticed for their pitching as well as their impressive stretch of still winning games minus not having a ton of run production from their offense. The Monday power rankings for various sites have the Indians mostly in the top seven of their rankings as the week begins.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

Indians Domination Over Tigers Continues, Sweep Detroit with 8-5 Win

The Indians domination over Detroit continued Sunday at Comerica Park, as the team recorded their 20th straight win with a final score of 8-5. The Indians move to 13-9 with the win, hitting 5 homers including a pair by Franmil Reyes, and one each by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramriez and Sandy Leon.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Game #21 Observations: Shane Bieber's Gem Guides Tribe to 3-1 Win

Shane Bieber's excellent start to the 2020 season continued on Saturday night, as he led the Indians to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, helping them to move within one half game of the Twins in the AL Central.

Casey Drottar

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Indians Hopeful to Have Catcher Roberto Perez Back Tuesday

Tribe starting catcher Roberto Perez has been on the team's injured list since July 29th with a shoulder injury. In his place the team has had to suffer with backup Sandy Leon as well as Beau Taylor trying to fill the void, but both are not exactly making anyone forget about Perez. Leon is hitting just .081 and Taylor has yet to record a hit. The Indians said on Saturday that they are hopeful that Perez will be back Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Matt Loede

Indians Win Big in Detroit Despite Turbulent Times

The Indians entered Friday night trying to finally find themselves at the plate and get back on track after five days of distractions. A huge night from the outfield helped, and the team put up a 10-spot on the Tigers in a 10-5 win that showed again that when focused, the Indians are a dangerous team.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti, Francona Talk of Indians Decisions to Send Clevinger and Plesac to Eastlake Following Team Meeting

The Indians held a team meeting in Detroit Friday afternoon, and after it made a decision to send both starters that were on the team's restricted list - Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger, to the team's alternate training site in Lake County. Team president Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona both spoke about the decision to send the two pitchers basically to the minors for now.

Matt Loede

by

