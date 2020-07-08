Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Outfielders Reyes and DeShields Returning After Being Held Back for Covid-19 Reasons

Matt Loede

The Indians got some good news on Wednesday in terms of players coming to Progressive Field that were not allowed prior due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Slugger Franmil Reyes, who had to get another test after he went to a 4th of July party with friends without wearing a mask, is schedule to be at the ballpark Wednesday afternoon and take batting practice with the club.

Reyes was not allowed to be with the team on Monday or Tuesday after the holiday party incident, and Tuesday manager Terry Francona said that the outfielder was “extremely apologetic” for putting the team in the tough position of not allowing him to be at the park with his teammates.

The former San Diego Padre celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday.

Another player who has been absent due to the covid-19 virus was outfielder Delino DeShields, who tested positive and was being kept away also from the team.

DeShields got a negative test and is being allowed to travel to Cleveland, and he will have to pass another test before being allowed to practice with the club.

“He’s obviously excited,” Francona said. “He said he was planning to travel like the Michelin Man today through the airport.”

The Indians acquired DeShields this offseason from the Texas Rangers along with reliever Emmanuel Clase in the deal that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

With both Reyes and DeShields at the ballpark and ready to go, the team has no one that is currently suffering from any covid-19 issues and the team appears completely healthy.

