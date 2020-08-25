Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #29 Observations: Indians Outhit Twins, But Fall Short in 3-2 Setback

Matt Loede

When you looked at the Indians shortened 2020 schedule, one series that you had to circle as an important one was the one that started Monday night at Progressive Field.

It was a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins, a team you knew was going to be the biggest rival to the Indians regaining the AL Central in 2020, a team that was loaded for a World Series run.

The two teams already played four times in Target Field in Minnesota earlier this season, with the Twins taking three of four, so the Indians used that as motivation to try and come out Monday and even the score.

Unfortunately for the Tribe, they outhit the Twins but a couple long balls did them in as they fell to Minnesota 3-2 in a tough setback.

The loss put the Indians back to 2.5 back in the AL Central, and while there are still plenty of games to play, a direct loss to their rivals sting more than to any other team.

Here are tonight's observations as we look at just what happened at Progressive Field to the Tribe in this one-run loss.

Civale's Boo-Boos

Indians pitcher Aaron Civale had gotten off to a solid start in 2020, but his mistakes to Twins batters on Monday night were enough to do him and the team in.

Miguel Sano hit a two-run blast, and Nelson Cruz also homered for the Twins, all they would need on offense to eek out the one-run win.

"It was a fastball," Civale said of the homer he allowed to Cruz in the 4th inning to tie the game at one.

"Tip my cap to him on it, it was a pretty good sequence, he put a good swing on it."

Civale went six innings in the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

Other than the two mistakes he did a solid job keeping the ball not only in the park but avoiding the Twins putting up a big inning that could have really put pressure on the Tribe offense.

A Night Where the "O" Showed Up

The Tribe offense actually outhit the Twins 12-8, but sadly they didn't get the big hits when need be in the one-run loss.

While Minnesota left just five runners on base, the Indians left 11, including Francisco Lindor in the 9th who got on with two outs and a shot for Carlos Santana to be a hero.

Instead, CSan hit a lazy fly to right to end the game.

"It's frustrating I know the guys are trying, trust me they are trying everything," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar said.

"They have tried to swing early, go deep into counts, they have tried to move runners at times, but we want to put them into situations were they drive the baseball."

Despite not coming through Santana was the guy you wanted up in the 9th, as he went 3-for-5 for the Indians.

Cesar Hernandez (who homered in the first), Francisco Lindor and Tyler Naquin all had two hits for the Indians.

Kenta Madea always seemed to keep the Indians off guard, and he deserves credit for doing a good job in going five innings allowing a run on five hits.

While it seems like the offense took a step forward Monday, it really needed to come with a win to make it feel like it meant something special.

Turn to the Ace

Tuesday night the Indians will have yet another chance to get the AL Central lead for the Twins back to 1.5 games, and they will do it with the best pitcher in baseball right now in Shane Bieber.

Biebs got the Indians their only win in Target Field a few weeks back when he pitched a 2-0 gem, and this season he's been lights out, going 5-0 with 1.11 ERA in six starts.

While you would think the pressure is getting a bit heavy on Bieber, he doesn't seem to show it, like last week when again the offense didn't give him much in terms of run support, but it didn't matter in a shutout of the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

The pitching staff is still in flux for the moment as the team has to make decisions on what to do with Adam Plutko, and it seems like Carlos Carrasco's struggles couldn't have come at a worse time.

Civale and Bieber have been the best two pitchers on the roster for the Indians in 2020, but Bieber and what he's been able to do over the first 29 games has been remarkable.

The Indians need a huge effort at home from him on Tuesday, as the last thing they can afford is a loss and then a sweep on Wednesday night to fall 4.5 back with less than half the season to play.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are the Yankees and Indians a Match to Play "Let's Make a Deal?"

The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and as expected the Indians are going to be mentioned many times over as teams look to possibly get one of their starters who violated team rules in Zach Plesac or Mike Clevinger off the club's roster. One team that always seems to be in the mix to chat with the Indians is that of the New York Yankees, who have plenty of assets to make a deal.

Matt Loede

Francona to Remain Sidelined for Indians Series with the Twins

Indians manager Terry Francona remains in the Cleveland Clinic after a procedure on Friday, and the team announced today that he will not be with the team for the club's next three games against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Sandy Alomar Jr. will stay as acting manager.

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.

Mark Warmuth

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

It's Monday and that means we are back with another edition of "Fact or Fiction," as the Indians now are 28 games into the season and there are still plenty of question marks about where this team is headed and how they are going to handle some tough questions like what to do with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Zach Shafron

Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

The Indians are set to start a big series at Progressive Field on Monday evening, and with it the team sits a game and a half out of first in the division. The team still has their eyes on the biggest prize in the sport which is the World Series, and MLB.com has a piece out which says that despite their offensive issues, it's a "World Series" or bust season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Jackie Bradley Jr. Shouldn’t Be a Trade Target for the Cleveland Indians

The Indians are in desperate need of help for their outfield, and there's one player that might be available to the team for not a huge price, that being Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder is hitting .235 with two homers and 19 RBI thus far in 2020, but as Casey Drotter points out, it's not a good fit for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #28 Observations: Carlos Carrasco Knocked Out Early Again, Indians Drop Series to Tigers

Carlos Carrasco was roughed up for a third consecutive outing, and the Indians bats waited until the ninth to mount a comeback, falling to the Tigers, 7-4, Cleveland's first series loss to Detroit since Sept. 2018.

T.J. Zuppe

McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

After his outing on Saturday in which he struck out 10 Tigers and earned a win, the Indians Sunday announced that rookie Triston McKenzie will get another start for the team at the MLB level, likely Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the NL Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Indians and Angels to Meet in 2021 MLB Little League Classic

The Indians will take on the Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

Matt Loede