Indians Owner Paul Dolan Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing Talks of a Name Change

Matt Loede

It’s the hot button issue surrounding the baseball franchise in Cleveland, that being the potential name change from the nickname “Indians.”

When it was released a few weeks back that the Indians were following suit of the NFL’s Washington Redskins and having meetings over changing the name, fans were divided over going away from the name Indians.

Thursday Indians owner Paul Dolan put out a statement one day prior to the start of the season on the ongoing conversations that he as well as the players on the team, front office and coaching staff are having with moving away from the name “Indians.”

“As we approach Opening Day, I wanted to provide an update regarding our team name and our plan moving forward. In our July 3 statement, we shared a commitment to listening and learning from our community, and we appreciate the passionate response over the past several weeks.

Earlier this week, I had a candid and productive meeting with Terry and our players, where they expressed their desire to help our organization in this process. Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality. I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions.

As I explained to our players, I am invested in engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to help determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. In the coming weeks, we will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives, meet with local civic leaders, and continue to listen to the perceptions of our players, fans, partners and employees. We feel a real sense of urgency to discuss these perspectives with key stakeholders while also taking the time needed to ensure those conversations are inclusive and meaningful.

We will continue to share periodic updates as we make progress. In the meantime, we are excited for our team to return to the field to continue our pursuit of a World Series Championship.”

So as of now it looks like there will simply be more conversations before any final decision is made, but again with ongoing conversations it would not be a shock if by the end of the 60-game regular season if the franchise decides to finally go away from “Indians” and adopt a new nickname for 2021 and beyond.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Greenzipper
Greenzipper

C’mon Cleveland Crows!

