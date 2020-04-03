Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Pitcher Allen Shouts Out at Jemele Hill Defending Patriots' Owner Kraft's Gesture

Matt Loede

A Cleveland Indians pitcher is speaking out about a tweet from former ESPN broadcaster and now writer for The Atlantic Jemele Hill.

The controversy began when Hill tweeted out earlier on Thursday a ‘reminder’ about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his relationship with current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The tweet was in response to a tweet by the Boston Globe about a story reporting that Kraft used the NFL’s Patriots team plane to bring in 1.7 million N95 masks from China to Boston.

That didn’t sit well with Hill, who replied to the Boston Globe tweet to connect Kraft’s relationship with Trump and to ‘remind’ the Kraft family that they have helped ‘empower’ the current president.

Hill’s tweet got the attention of Indians relief pitcher Logan Allen, who Thursday evening said that Hill’s tweet is ‘part of the problem’ and that it’s nothing more than a ‘nice gesture’ done by the Kraft family to try and help out in the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Hill has yet to respond to Allen, who was part of the three-team trade with the Indians and Cincinnati Reds which netted the Tribe outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Postponed Opening Day Gives Jake Bauers a Second Chance to Impress the Indians

It looked like outfielder Jake Bauers was on his way to the minors after another tough spring training, but now withe the season not getting started for some time, and there being a chance at an expanded roster, Bauers has another shot to impress the Indians brass.

Casey Drottar

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Puts Out a Video on the Dangers of Covid-19 and Staying Safe

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Puts Out a Video on the Dangers of Covid-19 and Staying Safe

Matt Loede

Video: SI's Tom Verducci on How Cincinnati Became the Kings of Opening Day and How Different was 2020

While 30 teams celebrate their home opener, no one does it quite like the city of Cincinnati, and with Covid-19 stopping play and opening day in the Majors (for now), SI senior MLB writer Tom Verducci talks about how the city of Cincy has become the king of opening day in all of baseball, and how 2020 was very different with no game to start the season.

Matt Loede

When's the Last Time the Indians Led Off Their Season With A Hit, Anyway?

Admittedly, it was tough to recall the last time a Tribe leadoff man reached base to begin the season -- not that it's often something to really remember. But with baseball on hiatus for the time being, let's revisit the past 20 years in leading off.

T.J. Zuppe

"Juuuuullllliiiiioooo" - A Look Back at the Indians Career of SS/2B Julio Franco

Former Indians SS/2B Julio Franco had an interesting career not only in the Majors but also with the Tribe. In two stints with the team, Franco put up some solid numbers and showed that he was one of the more underrated players on the field. Today we take a look back at his Indians career.

Mark Warmuth

These Players Once Suited Up for the Indians - You Probably Forgot Quite a Few of Them

Since the Indians moved into Jacobs (now Progressive Field) in 1994, there's been a gaggle of players that have come and gone since that time. As the team got good in the mid-to- late 90's, there were a number of players with big names that would try to squeeze one more year in the game that would do it in Cleveland. Here's some of the memorable ones.

Matt Loede

STO to Air Cleveland Indians Classic Playoff Games and MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland

SportsTime Ohio will continue to try and give Tribe fans their baseball fix on television starting on Wednesday night, as they will air the three All-Star games played in Cleveland, and also three playoff games from 1995 and 1997 that were key games as the team made the World Series.

Matt Loede

Four of the Cleveland Indians’ Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Recent Memory

There have been plenty of moments that didn't go the Indians way over the last 12 years when the team lost three straight in the ALCS to the Boston Red Sox. Here's a look at four of those 'What If' situations that if even one of them would have gone the Tribe's way, the team would be celebrating at least one championship.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

How Did the 2016 Indians Starting Rotation Compare with How Things Are Shaping Up for 2020?

It was four short years ago that the Indians went to the World Series and did it with a rotation that by the end of the year was beat up. Today we take a quick comparison to how that 2016 rotation looked at the start of the season, and how the 2020 rotation may look when the season finally starts.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Can an Expanded Roster Help Out the Indians to Start the 2020 Season?

The start of the 2020 season is going to look a little different from a roster perspective, as it sounds like rosters will be expanded from 26 players to 29. Can a bigger roster help the Indians as the begin the 2020 season and get a look at some young players on the roster that otherwise would be in the minors?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77