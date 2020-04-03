Indians Pitcher Allen Shouts Out at Jemele Hill Defending Patriots' Owner Kraft's Gesture

A Cleveland Indians pitcher is speaking out about a tweet from former ESPN broadcaster and now writer for The Atlantic Jemele Hill.

The controversy began when Hill tweeted out earlier on Thursday a ‘reminder’ about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his relationship with current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The tweet was in response to a tweet by the Boston Globe about a story reporting that Kraft used the NFL’s Patriots team plane to bring in 1.7 million N95 masks from China to Boston.

That didn’t sit well with Hill, who replied to the Boston Globe tweet to connect Kraft’s relationship with Trump and to ‘remind’ the Kraft family that they have helped ‘empower’ the current president.

Hill’s tweet got the attention of Indians relief pitcher Logan Allen, who Thursday evening said that Hill’s tweet is ‘part of the problem’ and that it’s nothing more than a ‘nice gesture’ done by the Kraft family to try and help out in the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Hill has yet to respond to Allen, who was part of the three-team trade with the Indians and Cincinnati Reds which netted the Tribe outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.