Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Has Elbow Inflammation, OF Mercado Has Mild Wrist Sprain

Matt Loede

With less than three weeks before opening day at Progressive Field the Cleveland Indians continue to try and get their team back to 100 percent health, but it has not been easy.

Saturday Indians.com reporter Mandy Bell reported via twitter that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who just made his first start of the spring this past week, is suffering from inflammation in his pitching elbow.

Manager Terry Francona stated that the team would shut down Carrasco for a few days to allow the elbow to recover fully.

Per Francona the Tribe starter will work out with weighted balls in Goodyear on Saturday to see how the elbow reacts, but the manager didn’t appear to feel the injury would be a long term issue for the starter.

Carrasco is slated as of now to be in the starting rotation to start 2020, likely as the number two or three starter.

The team named Shane Bieber as the opening day starter for March 26 at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

On another note the team got some good news on the prognosis for starting outfielder Oscar Mercado.

It was just a few days ago that Mercado suffered a wrist injury when he went diving for a ball in a spring training game.

The team announced that Mercado would have an MRI, and the results of the MRI have come back showing that he’s got a ‘mild sprain’ of his left wrist.

For now, Mercado is day-to-day and Francona says he will get the next two to three days off before he’s back doing light exercises and working his way back into the lineup.

From Almonte to Zimmer: Ranking the Previous 10 Indians Opening Day Lineups

We don't yet know where 2020 will rank in the history of Indians opening day lineups, but what if you were tasked with ranking the previous 10? Would you account for injuries? Would you adjust for the opposing hurler? And what method would you use to grade them?

T.J. Zuppe

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

by

Hokey Wolf

ST Game #15: Bieber Dominates in Four Innings, Indians Fall to A's Late 7-6 in Goodyea

Shane Bieber struck out seven Oakland A's over four innings as the Indians had an early 4-0 and 6-3 lead before the bullpen struggled over the final five innings in a 7-6 loss to the Oakland A's on Friday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

Indians Name Shane Bieber Their Opening Day Starter

The Indians made it official on Friday that last season 15-game winner Shane Bieber is going to be the team's opening day starter when the team opens their 2020 slate at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 26 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Mercado Day-to-Day With Wrist Injury

The sophomore center fielder injured his left wrist while making a diving catch on Thursday.

Alex Hooper

by

Hokey Wolf

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

ST Game #15 Preview: Indians Back in Goodyear to Take on the A's as Bieber Gets the Start

The Indians are back for game 15 of the spring as they take on the Oakland A's in Goodyear Ballpark with Shane Bieber taking the mound for the Indians for his third start of spring training.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 3.6.20

Check out this edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training continues, and "Cleveland Baseball Insider" writer TJ Zuppe joins Matt to talk about the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Start Times and Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Regular Season

Start times as well as the team's broadcast slate has been announced for the Indians 2020 regular season schedule.

Matt Loede

Indians Battle the Giants in Scottsdale as Plesac Goes for the Tribe

The Indians will look for their second straight spring win as they take on the Giants in Scottsdale with Zach Plesac going in his third spring start for the Indians.

Matt Loede