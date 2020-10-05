Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Wins Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor

Matt Loede

While the postseason didn't end how Indians pitcher Shane Bieber would have wanted it to, he still is in position to take home plenty of hardware this offseason when it comes to awards.

Monday Bieber was honored with his first offseason award, as he was named the "Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year."

It likely will be the first of a number of awards for Biber, who is expected to win the American League Cy Young, and could also win up being the American League MVP by the time it's all said and done. 

The 25-year-old Bieber had a season that not many saw coming after winning the All-Star Game MVP award in 2019 at Progressive Field.

Bieber went 8-1, posting 122 strikeouts and a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts. He took home the American League "triple crown" of pitching, leading the AL in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

The award has been won by a couple other Indians in the past, including Cliff Lee in 2008 and Corey Kluber in 2017. 

Indians closer Brad Hand was up for the Baseball Digest Reliever of the Year award, but that honor went to Milwaukee rookie Devin Williams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Let the Roster Questions Begin as the Indians Enter the Offseason

Now that the Indians 2020 season is officially in the books, there are plenty of questions about what this team will, and more so can afford to do this offseason with a roster that is still very much in flux.

Mark Warmuth

Looking Back, Gio's Glove Saved the Yankees and Stopped the Indians and a Potential Game 3

Wednesday night it was the glove of a former Indian that saved the day for the Yankees, stopping a couple late potential Indians runs and allowing New York to come up down one instead of three. Had the ball gotten through the infield, things could have been drastically different.

Zach Shafron

Fans Couldn't Go to Progressive Field to see the Indians, But That Didn't Stop High TV Ratings in 2020

Indians fans were not allowed in Progressive Field in 2020, but the television ratings on STO remained high yet again this season, even slightly higher than in 2019 according to Crain's Cleveland Business.

Matt Loede

AL Central Makes a Quick Exit in Extended 2020 MLB Playoffs

It was not a long run for any of the three AL Central teams in the playoffs, as all three were eliminated in the wild card round, ending the seasons of the Twins, Indians and White Sox. That leaves two AL East teams and AL West teams left in the American League for the right to go the ALCS.

Matt Loede

Indians Ride Wave of Emotions in Crushing 10-9 Loss to Yankees to End 2020 Season

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Indians Delino DeShields Misplays Ball in CF, Tribe Fans Let Him Have it on Twitter

It was a huge mistake that changed the momentum of game two between the Indians and Yankees at Progressive Field. A poorly played ball in center field in the fourth inning opened the door for the Yankees to put up four runs to take a 5-4 lead. The ball that started the inning should have been caught by Delino DeShields, but after he missed it, Indians fans were not too happy about the mistake and let him have it on twitter.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Dropping Fox's Regional Sports Networks, Which Carries Indians Games

For the second time this year, YouTube TV and Sinclair have reached an impasse when it comes to carrying the regional Fox Sports stations on the streaming service. YouTube TV said via twitter on Tuesday that on Thursday they are dumping the Fox regional sports channels, and that they hope to at some point bring them back.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

The Tribe and Yankees game two of their best-of-three wild card round series has been delayed by "incoming rain" here at Progressive Field. The announced start time for the game is now set for 7:50pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Picked a Bad Night to Turn Mortal in Blowout Loss to the Yankees

Shane Bieber was hit early and often by the Yankees Tuesday night, allowing seven runs in just 4.2 innings. The Indians offense was no match with Gerrit Cole throwing heat, striking out 13, and the result was a blowout win for the Yankees, who now that Bieber is out of the way, will look to knock the Indians out of the postseason Wednesday night.

Matt Loede

by

DaddyWags

Josh Naylor a Lone Bright Spot in Indians Blowout Loss in Game One to Yankees

While just about all of the Tribe lineup was having their issues with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one player who was able to have success against him was left fielder Josh Naylor. The Indians youngster hit a pair of doubles, a single and a homer in the team's 12-3 setback. Naylor missed out on the cycle by one base, as a triple would have clinched one of the toughest tasks in all of baseball.

Matt Loede