Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Wins Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor

While the postseason didn't end how Indians pitcher Shane Bieber would have wanted it to, he still is in position to take home plenty of hardware this offseason when it comes to awards.

Monday Bieber was honored with his first offseason award, as he was named the "Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year."

It likely will be the first of a number of awards for Biber, who is expected to win the American League Cy Young, and could also win up being the American League MVP by the time it's all said and done.

The 25-year-old Bieber had a season that not many saw coming after winning the All-Star Game MVP award in 2019 at Progressive Field.

Bieber went 8-1, posting 122 strikeouts and a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts. He took home the American League "triple crown" of pitching, leading the AL in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

The award has been won by a couple other Indians in the past, including Cliff Lee in 2008 and Corey Kluber in 2017.

Indians closer Brad Hand was up for the Baseball Digest Reliever of the Year award, but that honor went to Milwaukee rookie Devin Williams.