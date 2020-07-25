Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

Matt Loede

The Indians will continue their three-game set on Saturday at 5:10pm against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, and after a day game at 1:10pm Sunday, the team will welcome the Chicago White Sox starting on Monday.

The Indians and White Sox will play three games at 7:10pm on Monday and Tuesday, and a 6:10pm game on Wednesday.

Here's the pitching probables for the two games left against the Royals, and the pitching probables for the three games against Chicago.

Sat. July 25 vs. Kansas City RHP Mike Clevinger (-, ---) vs. RHP Brady Singer (MLB Debut) 5:10PM ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Sun. July 26 vs. Kansas City RHP Carlos Carrasco (-, ---) vs. TBA 1:10PM ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Mon, July 27 v Chicago-AL RHP Aaron Civale (-, --) vs. RHP Dylan Cease(--) 7:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network

Tue, July 28 v Chicago-AL RHP Zach Plesac (-, ---) vs. RHP Carlos Rodón(--) 7:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network

Wed, July 29 v Chicago-AL RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (---, 17.18) 6:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Cleveland Indians Continue to Confirm a Nickname Change is Inevitable

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with members of the Tribe on Thursday, speaking to them about a number of issues including the potential of a name change. From a number of perspectives it appears that the Indians are on their way to changing the name of the franchise, likely to do it prior to the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

Indians opening night starter Shane Bieber was dominant in his start Friday against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out 14 batters in just six innings, and helped the team to a 2-0 win. Bieber in his third season is becoming the ace of the Indians staff with Mike Clevinger, and is slowly becoming a voice of leadership in the Tribe clubhouse.

Zach Shafron

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

The Indians pitching dominated the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, with starter Shane Bieber leading the way with an Indians opening day record 14 strikeouts as Cleveland opened the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Kansas City. Bieber tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most K's on opening day, as Johnson struck out 14 White Sox in Seattle on March 31st 1996. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his first save of 2020.

Matt Loede

Is Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Worth the Risk in Friday's Daily Fantasy Lineups?

If you are jumping on the daily fantasy train for opening day in baseball, one pitcher you should for sure take a long look at is Indians starter Shane Bieber, who has a very good and favorable matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Wearing Road Uniforms at Home, Not Displaying Nickname

The move was announced as a way for the team to show unity as well as fight against social injustice. It will be only for opening night.

Matt Loede

The MLB Announces Expanded Playoffs for 2020; Will it Help the Indians Reach October Baseball?

Thursday Major League Baseball announced that they were going to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 16, with eight teams making it from the American League and eight from the National League. How will the one-year of expanded playoffs help the Indians to make it to playing October baseball?

Matt Loede

Indians Announce 2020 Opening Day Roster

Opening night is tonight for the Cleveland Indians, and Friday morning the team announced their 30-man roster, calling up outfielder Daniel Johnson to the Major League roster. The club will play host to the Kansas City Royals at 7:10pm in their opener with Shane Bieber getting the start.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: César Hernández, Cleveland’s Offensive Table-Setter

Casey Drottar

Indians Owner Paul Dolan Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing Talks of a Name Change

The hot button issue of a name change for the Cleveland Indians has been a divided topic among fans since it was announced they were exploring a new nickname. Thursday owner Paul Dolan released a statement that the team was still in discussions about changing the name, and that talks will be ongoing as they decide if they should move forward with a new nickname.

Matt Loede

by

breezemaan

How Does the Mookie Betts Megadeal Play into What's Coming for Indians SS Lindor?

Dodgers new superstar outfielder Mookie Betts hit the jackpot in Los Angeles this week, inking a deal that is worth a reported $365 million over 12 years. The deal for Betts bucks the trend of usual MLB thinking in this day and age, but it might signal what is coming for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor once he reaches free agency after next season.

Zach Shafron

by

subuclayton