Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

The Indians will continue their three-game set on Saturday at 5:10pm against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, and after a day game at 1:10pm Sunday, the team will welcome the Chicago White Sox starting on Monday.

The Indians and White Sox will play three games at 7:10pm on Monday and Tuesday, and a 6:10pm game on Wednesday.

Here's the pitching probables for the two games left against the Royals, and the pitching probables for the three games against Chicago.

Sat. July 25 vs. Kansas City RHP Mike Clevinger (-, ---) vs. RHP Brady Singer (MLB Debut) 5:10PM ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Sun. July 26 vs. Kansas City RHP Carlos Carrasco (-, ---) vs. TBA 1:10PM ET STO/WTAM/WMMS/IRN

Mon, July 27 v Chicago-AL RHP Aaron Civale (-, --) vs. RHP Dylan Cease(--) 7:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network

Tue, July 28 v Chicago-AL RHP Zach Plesac (-, ---) vs. RHP Carlos Rodón(--) 7:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network

Wed, July 29 v Chicago-AL RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (---, 17.18) 6:10PM SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/WMMS/Indians Radio Network