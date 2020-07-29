Indians Place C Roberto Perez on Injured List with Strained Right Shoulder

CLEVELAND - The Indians have been hit again by the injury bug, as catcher Roberto Perez has landed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The 31-year-old Gold Glove catcher was injured in Saturday’s game when he slid behind home plate on a pitch that got away from him and hit the backstop.

Perez was able to throw out the runner at first base, but in the process he hurt his throwing shoulder.

The catcher played in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, but after the game spoke to the Indians medical staff, who quickly got him an MRI.

The team then called up Beau Taylor from Lake County, and sent down outfielder Daniel Johnson, but that roster move lasted about 15 hours as Johnson returned to the Indians after the team officially put Perez on the IL.

“The other day when the ball went to the backstop he slipped and kind of jammed his shoulder, he thought it would loosen up, and it didn’t," Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday night following the second win over Chicago.

"After the first game the trainers kind of alerted me, and when I say we were moving quick we were moving quick, we got Beau (Taylor) up here and we had to talk to Daniel Johnson."

Perez had a breakout 2019, hitting a career-high 24 homers, the most for an Indians catcher since Carlos Santana in 2011.

Last season Perez hit .239 with 24 homers and 63 runs batted in, playing in 119 games.

Most of the playing time at catcher will now likely go to offseason trade pickup Sandy Leon.

The Indians acquired Leon from the Boston Red Sox for Adenys Bautista on December 2nd of last year.

Leon last season with Boston hit just .192 with five homers and 19 RBI playing in 65 games.

The Indians will give Taylor an opportunity as the starter in Wednesday’s finale at Progressive Field as he’s in the starting nine for the first pitch scheduled at 6:10pm.