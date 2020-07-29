Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Place C Roberto Perez on Injured List with Strained Right Shoulder

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - The Indians have been hit again by the injury bug, as catcher Roberto Perez has landed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The 31-year-old Gold Glove catcher was injured in Saturday’s game when he slid behind home plate on a pitch that got away from him and hit the backstop.

Perez was able to throw out the runner at first base, but in the process he hurt his throwing shoulder.

The catcher played in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, but after the game spoke to the Indians medical staff, who quickly got him an MRI.

The team then called up Beau Taylor from Lake County, and sent down outfielder Daniel Johnson, but that roster move lasted about 15 hours as Johnson returned to the Indians after the team officially put Perez on the IL.

“The other day when the ball went to the backstop he slipped and kind of jammed his shoulder, he thought it would loosen up, and it didn’t," Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday night following the second win over Chicago.

"After the first game the trainers kind of alerted me, and when I say we were moving quick we were moving quick, we got Beau (Taylor) up here and we had to talk to Daniel Johnson."

Perez had a breakout 2019, hitting a career-high 24 homers, the most for an Indians catcher since Carlos Santana in 2011.

Last season Perez hit .239 with 24 homers and 63 runs batted in, playing in 119 games.

Most of the playing time at catcher will now likely go to offseason trade pickup Sandy Leon.

The Indians acquired Leon from the Boston Red Sox for Adenys Bautista on December 2nd of last year.

Leon last season with Boston hit just .192 with five homers and 19 RBI playing in 65 games.

The Indians will give Taylor an opportunity as the starter in Wednesday’s finale at Progressive Field as he’s in the starting nine for the first pitch scheduled at 6:10pm.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Plutko's Versatility and Willingness Provides Indians with a Major Lift

Indians pitcher Adam Plutko followed in the footsteps of his fellow starters on Tuesday in game two of the Tribe's doubleheader against the White Sox, throwing six solid innings. Plutko again showed that he can make the quick transition from the pen to a starting role, something that can only help the Indians down the road in this 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Game #5 Observations: Indians Gain Sweep of Sox in Doubleheader as Plutko Shuts Down Chicago in 5-3 Win

Led by three runs in the first inning (two on a Carlos Santana HR) and a solid outing from Adam Plutko the Indians improved to 4-1 on the young season as they top the Chicago White Sox in game two of the double header at Progressive Field with a 5-3 win. The Indians starters have all at least gone six innings thus far in all five starts, allowing two runs or less.

Matt Loede

Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

The Indians were busy in between Tuesday's traditional doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, as the team sent outfielder Daniel Johnson to the team's alternate training site in Lake County, bringing up catcher Beau Taylor, and also the team DFA'd reliever James Hoyt.

Matt Loede

Game #4 Observations: Civale Solid, Lindor and Zimmer HR's Lead Indians to 4-3 Win Over White Sox in Game One of Doubleheader

Helped by the pitching of starter Aaron Civale the Indians overcame the White Sox 4-3 at Progressive Field Tuesday afternoon in game one of a traditional doubleheader. Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Civale struck out a career-high nine Sox in the win.

Matt Loede

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron

Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins are the first team in Major League Baseball to have a number of players on their roster test positive for the covid-19 virus, and Tuesday the team has decided to reportedly put their season "on pause" while they try and figure out the best and safest way to again take the field. The news won't just impact the Marlins, but a number of other teams the club was scheduled to play over the next week.

Matt Loede

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth