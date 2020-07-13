Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

It has not been the best of starts for new Cleveland Indian outfielder Delino DeShields as he tries to make a good impression on his new team.

The outfielder, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the deal that sent two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber packing, was placed Monday the Tribe’s 10-day injured list.

DeShields just joined his teammates a few days back after he had originally tested positive for the covid-19 virus, and the team needed him to have a pair of negative tests before he was allowed to come to Cleveland and practice with the team.

Last Wednesday Terry Francona told the media that DeShields had one negative test, which allowed him to travel to Cleveland.

DeShields then had another negative test once he got to Cleveland, allowing him the opportunity to practice with the team for the first time.

The team did say they would not rush DeShields back into a full schedule with his teammates, and it seems now that he will not be ready for opening day on July 24 at home against the Royals.

Last season with the Rangers DeShields hit .249 in 118 games with four homers and 32 runs batted in. He stole 24 bases, and was caught stealing six times.

Acquiring DeShields was a desire of the Indians as they liked his speed as well as his play on defense in center field.

The team has a number of options for the outfield with or without DeShields, as they have possibly three other players who could man center field in Oscar Mercado, Bradley Zimmer and Tyler Naquin, who also can play left or right.

Other outfielders for the Indians include Franmil Reyes, Jordan Luplow, Daniel Johnson, Greg Allen, Jake Bauers and offseason pickup Domingo Santana.