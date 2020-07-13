Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

Matt Loede

It has not been the best of starts for new Cleveland Indian outfielder Delino DeShields as he tries to make a good impression on his new team.

The outfielder, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the deal that sent two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber packing, was placed Monday the Tribe’s 10-day injured list.

DeShields just joined his teammates a few days back after he had originally tested positive for the covid-19 virus, and the team needed him to have a pair of negative tests before he was allowed to come to Cleveland and practice with the team.

Last Wednesday Terry Francona told the media that DeShields had one negative test, which allowed him to travel to Cleveland.

DeShields then had another negative test once he got to Cleveland, allowing him the opportunity to practice with the team for the first time.

The team did say they would not rush DeShields back into a full schedule with his teammates, and it seems now that he will not be ready for opening day on July 24 at home against the Royals.

Last season with the Rangers DeShields hit .249 in 118 games with four homers and 32 runs batted in. He stole 24 bases, and was caught stealing six times.

Acquiring DeShields was a desire of the Indians as they liked his speed as well as his play on defense in center field.

The team has a number of options for the outfield with or without DeShields, as they have possibly three other players who could man center field in Oscar Mercado, Bradley Zimmer and Tyler Naquin, who also can play left or right.

Other outfielders for the Indians include Franmil Reyes, Jordan Luplow, Daniel Johnson, Greg Allen, Jake Bauers and offseason pickup Domingo Santana.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of no longer being the "Redskins" according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Now that the nickname will no longer exist, it's likely going to be brought up if the Indians are going to make the move and finally do the same with their nickname, going with a new name moving forward.

Matt Loede

Francona Gives an Indication of How the Lineup May Look Come Opening Night

There's been plenty of chatter about how the Indians one through nine lineup will look when the team takes the field for the first time on July 24th against the Royals at Progressive Field. Sunday in speaking to the media manager Terry Francona gave a pretty good indication as to how that lineup is going to play out.

Matt Loede

Observations From the First Week of Indians Summer Camp at Progressive Field

The Indians have been busy this past week with their first week of workouts for "summer camp" at Progressive Field. The club has less than two weeks before the opener against the Royals on Jul 24th, and there's a number of decisions they have to make before they get ready for opening day and the start of 2020.

Matt Loede

Scouting the Clevinger-Bauer Fantasy Matchup

Mike Clevinger and former Cleveland Indians teammate Trevor Bauer are the best of friends. The pair could face off against each other for the first time as opponents in 2020.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

by

TexasTribe

The First 20 Games of the Indians 60-Game Slate Will Go a Long Way in How 2020 Turns Out

The Indians will open up their 60-game 2020 season on July 24th. If you break down the season into three 20-game parts, it will be easy to figure out how good, or not so good, this team can be. Today we look at the first 20 games, and just how this team is going to have to fare in order to have to get off to a quick start in the short season.

Matt Loede

Lindor's Joy of the Game on Display After Doing a Somersault Following HR in Scrimmage

No player in the game today seems to have as much fun playing than Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Even in an intersquad scrimmage that was on display on Friday night when he hit a homer off ace pitcher Mike Clevinger and on the way to home plate stomped on third and did a fun somersault when getting to home plate.

Matt Loede