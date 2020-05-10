Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Players Give Honor on Social Media to Their Moms on Mother's Day

Matt Loede

Today is Mother's Day, and with it many around the world are giving their moms love using Facebook, twitter and even Instagram.

Count some members of the Cleveland Indians on that list of those that are paying their respects to their moms, as some on this annual holiday took the time to give some love to their moms with a post on one of their social media accounts.

The organization itself tweeted out a beautiful message from pitcher Adam Plutko to all moms out there.

Another player who took part in giving some love to mom was new Indians outfielder Delino DeShields, who tweeted out a simple message to his mom.

 Indians pitcher Logan Allen, who came over to the team from the Padres last summer, gave love this Mother's Day to his mom, Dale, a lady that some teammates refer to as "Momma A."

She has not only been a huge part of Logan's life, but also that of the likes of Franmil Reyes, who also came to the Indians in part of that deal with the Padres last summer.

“When I was in San Diego, she fell in love with Franmil,” Allen said via Indians.com.

“She loved how Franmil would sing, she loved how Franmil was just so animated about everything he did.”

Here is Logan's tribute to his mom via twitter.

Indians local TV affiliate WKYC channel 3 in Cleveland tweeted out a dedication to a couple of moms from Indians players Jake Bauers, Shane Bieber and Oscar Mercado.

Then there is starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who went on Instagram to give dedication to the mother of his children. 

"Happy Mothers Day my love on this special day, I want to tell you how much you mean to all of us. You are the best mother for our children, the happiness you give each of them, the protection you provide and care is priceless.

"I want you to know that I LOVE YOU with all my strength, and once again thank you for being by my side, I ADMIRE YOU."

Catcher Roberto Perez sent out a simple heartfelt message to his mom earlier in the day on twitter.

Of course today was extra special for a number of Indians players and members of the organization as some had the chance to spend the day with their mothers or wives, where in all other seasons the team would be playing on this day.

We will see if the same can be said in just over a month for Father's Day, which is set for June 21st.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Proposal of a "Universal DH" Being Talked About for the 2020 Season, a Rule That Would Benefit the Indians

While meetings are set for this week to start hashing out various proposals for the Major League Baseball season to get underway, with it comes some possible rule changes. One of those rule changes will be that of a "universal DH," a rule change that would very much help the Tribe with Franmil Reyes on the roster.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Need to Create Opportunities for Bobby Bradley This Year

The Indians have one of the top power hitting players in the minors in Bobby Bradley. Last season he had a cup of coffee at the Major League level with mixed results, but in 2020 when the season finally gets going, the Tribe should do whatever they can to give him an extended look at the Major League level.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Report Says MLB to Propose 80 Game Schedule with Expanded Playoffs for 2020

The 2020 Major League Baseball season already has missed out on six weeks of action due to the covid-19 virus, but reports say there will be a proposal out this week that would include an 80-game schedule with an expanded playoffs from five teams per league to seven, and teams playing in as many home stadiums as possible.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Has Had an Interesting Weekend

Ex-Tribe hurler Trevor Bauer had one heck of a Saturday, from having to solicit help for what he said were 150 bees outside of his garage, to having ESPN put on live television his personal cell phone number, Bauer didn't exactly have a relaxing day.

Matt Loede

Biggest Player Flops in Cleveland Indians History

Over the years the Indians have had plenty of players that were expected to become stars in Major League Baseball. From drafting players high to making trades for players that were supposed to be big contributors for the team, the Indians have had a number of players who just didn't work out for one reason or another. Today we take a look at those players and why they just didn't make it.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

The Indians May Have Yet Another Reason to Regret Not Trading Francisco Lindor

Things have been quiet as of late regarding Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a report on Tuesday from MLB author Keith Law stated that Lindor wanted to go free agency in 2022. The Indians had their chances to move Lindor this past offseason but failed to do it. Now with the latest news that he wants to leave no matter what, the Tribe may regret not moving him.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

MLB Returning in July is Still the Goal, But It's Far From a Sure Thing

There has been a number of rumors about Major League Baseball starting up with games in July, but after a couple of tweets and stories pointing in the right direction, MLB Insider Jon Heyman said Thursday that a lot of things have to still happen to get games on the field and more so to do it in a safe way for all involved.

Matt Loede

TDISH: One-Time Indians P Kerry Wood K's 20 in Win Over Astros

Kerry Wood was the talk of baseball early in 1998, and on a cold, wet day at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs the rookie was on fire, striking out 20 Astros batters in a 2-0 win over Houston. The one-time Indian needed 122 pitches to do it and the Astros managed just one hit, but it was Wood's day to shine in the winning effort.

Matt Loede

Report : Indians Telling Their Players Prepare for the MLB Season to Start July 1st

A number of start dates have been bantered about for the possible start to a shortened MLB season in 2020, but according to sources there seems to be momentum gaining for a season to begin in home ballparks on July 1st, with a spring training to start on June 10th.

Matt Loede

Baseball Gets Opening Day, In Korean Baseball Organization

Baseball is back, just not exactly what you may have expected. ESPN is broadcasting the Korean Baseball Organization games, and although a lot of remnants of MLB are present, the KBO is unique in its own way.

Matt Loede