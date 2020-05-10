Indians Players Give Honor on Social Media to Their Moms on Mother's Day

Today is Mother's Day, and with it many around the world are giving their moms love using Facebook, twitter and even Instagram.

Count some members of the Cleveland Indians on that list of those that are paying their respects to their moms, as some on this annual holiday took the time to give some love to their moms with a post on one of their social media accounts.

The organization itself tweeted out a beautiful message from pitcher Adam Plutko to all moms out there.

Another player who took part in giving some love to mom was new Indians outfielder Delino DeShields, who tweeted out a simple message to his mom.

Indians pitcher Logan Allen, who came over to the team from the Padres last summer, gave love this Mother's Day to his mom, Dale, a lady that some teammates refer to as "Momma A."

She has not only been a huge part of Logan's life, but also that of the likes of Franmil Reyes, who also came to the Indians in part of that deal with the Padres last summer.

“When I was in San Diego, she fell in love with Franmil,” Allen said via Indians.com.

“She loved how Franmil would sing, she loved how Franmil was just so animated about everything he did.”

Here is Logan's tribute to his mom via twitter.

Indians local TV affiliate WKYC channel 3 in Cleveland tweeted out a dedication to a couple of moms from Indians players Jake Bauers, Shane Bieber and Oscar Mercado.

Then there is starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who went on Instagram to give dedication to the mother of his children.

"Happy Mothers Day my love on this special day, I want to tell you how much you mean to all of us. You are the best mother for our children, the happiness you give each of them, the protection you provide and care is priceless.

"I want you to know that I LOVE YOU with all my strength, and once again thank you for being by my side, I ADMIRE YOU."

Catcher Roberto Perez sent out a simple heartfelt message to his mom earlier in the day on twitter.

Of course today was extra special for a number of Indians players and members of the organization as some had the chance to spend the day with their mothers or wives, where in all other seasons the team would be playing on this day.

We will see if the same can be said in just over a month for Father's Day, which is set for June 21st.