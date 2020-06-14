Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Matt Loede

Saturday Major League Baseball players rejected the latest offer from the owners, stating as well as they are not going to negotiate any further and that the league should get their schedule ready for a shortened 2020 season.

The overwhelming phrase that players all over the league used on social media last night was "tell us when and where," basically stating just give us a date and location and we will show up to play.

While it's not that easy and things still have to happen for a 2020 season to get played, it seems like there is going to be a season, but overall Saturday was another dark day for baseball labor negotiations.

A couple Indians players took to social media on Saturday after it was announced that the players had rejected the offer, with again the overriding sentiment being to let the players know when the games are going to start.

Here are some social media posts from Tribe players Saturday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

The Indians were looking to build for the near future on Wednesday and Thursday as they picked players in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, and following the picks of all teams, one national publication thinks the Indians were one team that had a successful two days.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Mark McGwire's Memorable Two-Game Series in Cleveland During the HR Race in 1998

Mark McGwire made baseball history in 1998 with 70 homers in one season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 in a single campaign. For two days in late June, McGwire and the Cardinals came to Cleveland, and the slugger continued his march towards baseball history with two memorable blasts against the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Despite Revenue Losses, Picking Up Roberto Pérez’s Option is Still a No-Brainer for the Indians

The Indians last season dealt catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, handing the job of catcher to Roberto Perez. While Perez still has time on his deal, it would be smart for the Indians to do the right thing and pickup the options on the catchers current Indians deal.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

2020 Complete Cleveland Indians Draft Breakdown and Capsules

The 2020 MLB Draft was rated a success by the Cleveland Indians, as the team was able to draft some players they think will have great success in the years to come as they hope to make it to the big leagues someday. Here is a breakdown of each player as well as some insight on what to expect from each as they continue on their baseball paths.

Matt Loede

Former Indian Kipnis Says He Doesn't See a Season in MLB, Commish Manfred Says Games Will Be Played "100 Percent"

Former Cleveland Indian second basemen Jason Kipnis spoke out on ESPN 1000 stating he doesn't see a season coming anytime soon. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB Network that there will be a 2020 season "100 percent."

Matt Loede

Jake Bauers’ Situation with the Indians Has Gotten More Complicated

It's going to be an interesting season for all in Major League Baseball once the season gets underway, and one player that could see extra focus from the Indians is that of outfielder Jake Bauers. Last season Bauers struggled after basically being handed a job in the team's outfield, and this year many are interested to see if he can rebound or if he's destined to be a platoon player again.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Select SS and RHP at No. 23 and 36 In 2020 MLB Draft

With their eyes on the future on Wednesday night, the Indians selected an infielder and a right-handed pitcher with their first two picks in the 2020 MLB Draft. The team still has four picks on day two of the draft Thursday.

Chris Coon

Cleveland Indians Best Draft Picks of All-Time by Position

With the MLB 2020 Draft upon us today we look back at the best all-time picks for the Cleveland Indians, and go position-by-position and give the players that we think were the very best at their positions.

Chris Coon

Trading Good Young Players? For the Cleveland Indians It's Been a Mixed Bag

It's an age old question for teams that are looking to add that one good player to their roster to possibly make a title run. Is it worth it to trade a good young player for veteran talent? For the Cleveland Indians over the years, they have had a mixed bag of results when they have traded some of their better young players.

Mark Warmuth

Cleveland Indians 2020 Draft Preview

The Cleveland Indians will hold six picks in the MLB draft which will be held on June 10th starting at 7pm. Today we preview and take a look at a couple of players that might be on the Tribe's radar when their name is called to come up and make a selection.

Chris Coon