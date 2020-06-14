Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Saturday Major League Baseball players rejected the latest offer from the owners, stating as well as they are not going to negotiate any further and that the league should get their schedule ready for a shortened 2020 season.

The overwhelming phrase that players all over the league used on social media last night was "tell us when and where," basically stating just give us a date and location and we will show up to play.

While it's not that easy and things still have to happen for a 2020 season to get played, it seems like there is going to be a season, but overall Saturday was another dark day for baseball labor negotiations.

A couple Indians players took to social media on Saturday after it was announced that the players had rejected the offer, with again the overriding sentiment being to let the players know when the games are going to start.

Here are some social media posts from Tribe players Saturday.