Indians President Chris Antonetti Speaks On Covid-19, Testing and Accountability

Indians team president Chris Antonetti took to zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the latest saga with the Tribe, who nearly decided not to take the field on Friday night in Minnesota.

The Indians as a team discussed asking for the league and Twins to postpone game two of their four-game set at Target Field, this after the St.Louis Cardinals reported two positive covid-19 tests on Friday from a test Wednesday.

The Cardinals were the last team in Target Field using the visiting clubhouse, so there was concern on the Indians part that they could be exposed to players who had a positive test.

In the end the two teams will play as scheduled at 8:10pm. Antonetti said that all covid-19 tests within the team came back negative, a good positive step for the team.

The Tribe president also said that the Twins and their staff did an excellent job of making sure the visiting clubhouse was cleaned more than once before the Indians got there.

“After the Cardinals left here, the clubhouse was fully cleaned,” Antonetti said.

“It was fully cleaned before our arrival on day one and there was another deep cleaning performed today.”

Another tidbit about the ongoing covid-19 situation is that the team will appoint a compliance officer to ensure that the covid-19 protocols take place, but that in the end players have to be accountable for each other.

“At the end of the day, we’re all compliance officers,” Antonetti said.

The Indians players spent Monday meeting with doctors and team trainers about once again enforcing what not to do on the road, and also how to stay safe when the team is not playing at home.

“The measures that are in our place are specifically designed so that we don’t spread the virus among our group,” Antonetti said.

“I give our team of coaches and players enormous credit. What’s happened over the last week have reinforced why these measures are important.”