Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Matt Loede

The Indians will be on the field for real in two and a half weeks as they will host the Detroit Tigers on opening day at Progressive Field.

The team still has tickets available for the opener which is a rarity considering the openerat Progressive Field or back when it was known as Jacobs Field had never not sold out.

Last year the opener against the Chicago White Sox sold out in less than an hour.

With tickets available, the Tribe on Monday put out a new video on twitter with what could be considered their new campaign for 2020 - #OurTribe.

The video shows off the city of Cleveland as well as stresses the connection between the fans and players.

Here's the video from the official Indians twitter account.

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

AZCardman

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Indians will be in Salt River Fields on Sunday as they will send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to rebound from an 8-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Has Elbow Inflammation, OF Mercado Has Mild Wrist Sprain

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is suffering from inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shutdown for a few days, while the MRI on outfielder Oscar Mercado shows that he's got a mild sprain of his wrist suffered a few days back diving for a ball.

Matt Loede

From Almonte to Zimmer: Ranking the Previous 10 Indians Opening Day Lineups

We don't yet know where 2020 will rank in the history of Indians opening day lineups, but what if you were tasked with ranking the previous 10? Would you account for injuries? Would you adjust for the opposing hurler? And what method would you use to grade them?

T.J. Zuppe