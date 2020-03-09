Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

The Indians will be on the field for real in two and a half weeks as they will host the Detroit Tigers on opening day at Progressive Field.

The team still has tickets available for the opener which is a rarity considering the openerat Progressive Field or back when it was known as Jacobs Field had never not sold out.

Last year the opener against the Chicago White Sox sold out in less than an hour.

With tickets available, the Tribe on Monday put out a new video on twitter with what could be considered their new campaign for 2020 - #OurTribe.

The video shows off the city of Cleveland as well as stresses the connection between the fans and players.

Here's the video from the official Indians twitter account.