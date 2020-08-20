Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

The Indians will turn to one of their top prospects in their organization on Saturday as Triston McKenzie will make a start against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

McKenzie was the 42nd overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, and likely would have been with the Major League Indians sooner if not for injuries to his shoulder and forearm that have slowed down his development.

With Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac at the team's alternate training site in Lake County, the Indians needed a starter for the weekend, and decided to give McKenzie a shot.

McKenzie was a part of the team in the spring when he was placed on the 40-man roster for the first time in his career.

Thus far he's thrown five innings in Eastlake at the team's alternate training site. He missed all of last season due to a right shoulder ailment.

Two seasons ago in AA Akron he went 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 16 starts.