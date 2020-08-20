Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

Matt Loede

The Indians will turn to one of their top prospects in their organization on Saturday as Triston McKenzie will make a start against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

McKenzie was the 42nd overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, and likely would have been with the Major League Indians sooner if not for injuries to his shoulder and forearm that have slowed down his development. 

With Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac at the team's alternate training site in Lake County, the Indians needed a starter for the weekend, and decided to give McKenzie a shot. 

McKenzie was a part of the team in the spring when he was placed on the 40-man roster for the first time in his career. 

Thus far he's thrown five innings in Eastlake at the team's alternate training site. He missed all of last season due to a right shoulder ailment. 

Two seasons ago in AA Akron he went 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 16 starts. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede

Civale Shines, Will Help Tribe Throughout Turbulent Season

The Indians got a great outing from pitcher Aaron Civale on Wednesday night as the team won their 5th straight game, beating the Pirates 6-1 in Pittsburgh. The team seems to have come together following their meeting in Detroit on Friday, and despite not having two of their best pitchers in their rotation, the team has come together and played much better with Civale having a couple of great starts to the season.

Zach Shafron

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

by

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede