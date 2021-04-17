ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians recall pitcher Sam Hentges; Send Ben Gamel to Alternate Site

Indians recall pitcher Sam Hentges; Send Ben Gamel to Alternate Site

Author:
Publish date:

Veteran outfielder Ben Gamel has done little to give the Tribe anything at the plate thus far 13 games into the 2021 season, and Saturday the team finally pulled the plug, sending him to the team's alternate training site. 

Gamel has appeared in 11 games in 2021, going just 1-for-14 at the plate (.071) with three walks and six strikeouts. 

The 28-year-old veteran was brought in this past offseason with the hopes of being a part of the outfield mix. 

He beat out the likes of Bradley Zimmer and Daniel Johnson for the opportunity at being on the Tribe's opening day roster. 

As for Hentges, the 24-year-old lefty reliever stands 6-6, 245 pounds, and can hit the mid-to-high 90s as a lefty. 

He had Tommy John surgery in 2016, and has been working to get his way back to being an option at the Major League level. 

Hentges will join the team for game two in Cincinnati Saturday against the Reds. 

GettyImages-1312500047
News

Indians Lineup for Saturday's 4:10pm Affair with the Reds

GettyImages-1311680730
News

Indians recall pitcher Sam Hentges; Send Ben Gamel to Alternate Site

GettyImages-1312001189
Opinion

Early Season Tests Coming For the Young Indians

GettyImages-1311116890
Opinion

The Longball Loving Indians

GettyImages-1311986143
News

Indians Win 4th Straight, Top Tigers 5-2 to Move to 5-3 on Young Season

GettyImages-1311859421
News

Indians Five HR's Lifts Club to Dominating 11-3 Win Over Tigers To Move to 4-3 on Season

GettyImages-1311135963
News

Reyes' Two Blasts, Plesac's Impressive Outing Leads Indians to 4-1 Win Over Tigers To Move to 3-3

GettyImages-1310634558
Opinion

Zach Plesac Does Have The Potential To Shine in the Indians Rotation