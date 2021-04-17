Indians recall pitcher Sam Hentges; Send Ben Gamel to Alternate Site

Veteran outfielder Ben Gamel has done little to give the Tribe anything at the plate thus far 13 games into the 2021 season, and Saturday the team finally pulled the plug, sending him to the team's alternate training site.

Gamel has appeared in 11 games in 2021, going just 1-for-14 at the plate (.071) with three walks and six strikeouts.

The 28-year-old veteran was brought in this past offseason with the hopes of being a part of the outfield mix.

He beat out the likes of Bradley Zimmer and Daniel Johnson for the opportunity at being on the Tribe's opening day roster.

As for Hentges, the 24-year-old lefty reliever stands 6-6, 245 pounds, and can hit the mid-to-high 90s as a lefty.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2016, and has been working to get his way back to being an option at the Major League level.

Hentges will join the team for game two in Cincinnati Saturday against the Reds.