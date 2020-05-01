Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase Suspended 80 games for Testing Positive For PED

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians fans who were excited at seeing new relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase will have to wait even longer, as the former Texas Ranger was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball Friday afternoon.

The league suspended Clase for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Following the announcement by Major League Baseball the Indians released an organizational statement regarding the suspension.

“We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game.

“We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.”

It’s been a rough start to the Indians career for Clase, as it was announced on February 27th that he would miss eight to 12 weeks with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back.

Clase had felt some upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session the week. He underwent an MRI which revealed the strain.

The reliever was the centerpiece for the Indians in the deal back in January which sent two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers for Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields.

Last season with the Rangers Clase posted a 2.31 ERA in 21 appearances, striking out 21 batters his first 23.1 innings in the Majors.

