Indians Remove Plesac and Clevinger from Restricted List; Send Them to Alternate Training Site

Two of the Indians pitchers from their starting rotation have been reinstated with the team, but won't be in the rotation for the moment.

Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were both removed from the Indians restricted list on Friday, but also were both sent to the team's alternate training site in Lake County.

With the roster moves the Indians current roster is at 40, and their 60-man player pool stands at 57 players.

Plesac and Clevinger were both placed on the restricted list earlier this week after they broke team rules by leaving the team hotel and breaking the team curfew Saturday night in Chicago.

The team sent Plesac home via car service on Sunday. Clevinger didn't come forth with information that he was with Plesac, and flew home with the team after their extra inning win Sunday night.

It wasn't until Monday that it came out that he was with Clevinger Saturday evening.

The two pitchers were placed on the restricted list, with Clevinger's spot in the rotation being taken for the time being by Adam Plutko.

The team had a pair of off days on Monday and Thursday, and are not in need of a fifth starter for now, which is why they did not have to fill Plesac's role right away in the rotation.

On Thursday Plesac came out with a six and a half minute video on Instagram in which he detailed the events of Saturday night.

He claimed that people had an unfair portrayal of him breaking the rules Saturday night, and that he and the party he was with practiced social distancing.

Plesac went on to take shots at the media, stating that they "do some evil things" and "create stories."

"The media's portraying me and my best friend and teammate to be malicious with our actions when we were really ... practicing safe practices," Plesac said in the video.

"The media is really terrible, man, the media is terrible. They do some evil things to create stories and make things sound better, to make things sound worse. Truthfully, I’m disgusted the way the media has handled this whole situation surrounding our team.”