Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Remove Plesac and Clevinger from Restricted List; Send Them to Alternate Training Site

Matt Loede

Two of the Indians pitchers from their starting rotation have been reinstated with the team, but won't be in the rotation for the moment.

Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were both removed from the Indians restricted list on Friday, but also were both sent to the team's alternate training site in Lake County. 

With the roster moves the Indians current roster is at 40, and their 60-man player pool stands at 57 players. 

Plesac and Clevinger were both placed on the restricted list earlier this week after they broke team rules by leaving the team hotel and breaking the team curfew Saturday night in Chicago.

The team sent Plesac home via car service on Sunday. Clevinger didn't come forth with information that he was with Plesac, and flew home with the team after their extra inning win Sunday night.

It wasn't until Monday that it came out that he was with Clevinger Saturday evening.

The two pitchers were placed on the restricted list, with Clevinger's spot in the rotation being taken for the time being by Adam Plutko. 

The team had a pair of off days on Monday and Thursday, and are not in need of a fifth starter for now, which is why they did not have to fill Plesac's role right away in the rotation.

On Thursday Plesac came out with a six and a half minute video on Instagram in which he detailed the events of Saturday night.

He claimed that people had an unfair portrayal of him breaking the rules Saturday night, and that he and the party he was with practiced social distancing.

Plesac went on to take shots at the media, stating that they "do some evil things" and "create stories."

"The media's portraying me and my best friend and teammate to be malicious with our actions when we were really ... practicing safe practices," Plesac said in the video.

"The media is really terrible, man, the media is terrible. They do some evil things to create stories and make things sound better, to make things sound worse. Truthfully, I’m disgusted the way the media has handled this whole situation surrounding our team.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Five Questions About the Tigers with "Tiger Baseball Report" Editor Genna Rose

The Indians and Tigers will go to battle for the first time in 2020 this weekend in Detroit, and in getting set for the weekend set we caught up with "Tiger Baseball Report" editor Genna Rose about what to expect this weekend when the two teams do battle.

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger’s Actions Have Severely Complicated His Place in the Indians’ Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians as a team are in trouble after this past weekend's games in Chicago, as the team had two starting pitchers go out without permission, putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk. Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday, and Mike Clevinger never told the team he was in that group, and flew home Sunday with the team. His actions have put the team at serious risk.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

It’s Time for the Indians to End Their Grab Bag Approach to the Outfield

The Indians outfield remains a serious work in progress now 19 games into the 2020 season, but one issue that the team seems to have is having 2-3 different outfielders every night. There's something to say for the team keeping one consistent outfield on a daily basis, and there's good reason to think if they did that the hitting on the team might be better.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Plesac Puts Blame on the Media for Breaking Rules in Chicago

Four days after being sent home by the Indians for violating team rules in leaving the team hotel and being out past curfew, pitcher Zach Plesac took to the offensive on Thursday, saying that the media has been unfair in their portrayal of him breaking the rules. The pitcher claims that he's been wrongfully portrayed and was using safe practices the entire time he was out.

Matt Loede

What the Indians Do Next with Clevinger and Plesac Could Define Their 2020 Season

The Indians have already placed starters Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger on the restricted list for their violation of team rules over the weekend. Now after some harsh comments Tuesday by Adam Plutko, the team has to figure out what direction they will go next with the team pitchers, as how they treat this situation could divide the clubhouse, something this Indians team can't afford to be successful in 2020.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Cubs Rough Up Carrasco, Indians Offense Still MIA in 7-2 Loss

The Indians were soundly beaten by the Cubs 7-2 at Progressive Field, their second straight loss to put them at 10-9 on the season. Carlos Carrasco was roughed up for four runs in 4.1 innings, and the offense again could not get on track despite tying the Cubs with eight hits in the loss.

Matt Loede

What Players Could Help Out the Anemic Indians Offense?

The MLB trade deadline is set for August 31st, and the Indians with their offense looking like it's stuck in the mud could use some help. There's going to be plenty of names that the team will take a look at over the next few weeks, but how hard will it be to turn around and make a deal in this shortened 60-game season?

Matt Loede

The Indians Offense Continues to Be Historically Bad; Is There Any Silver Lining?

The Indians offense just can't seem to get started in 2020, and while the team has hitters on the roster who have always seemed to come out of their slump, this prolonged slump to start 2020 has everyone on edge, and it's been a historically tough start for the team.

Mark Warmuth