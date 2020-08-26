Indians Rival White Sox Make History Against Pirates as Giolito Throws a No-No

While no one is going to confuse the 2020 Pittsburgh Pirates for the 1927 New York Yankees, they still have a couple guys on offense who should be able to produce at least a couple good at bats.

They failed to do that in a big way Tuesday night.

For the first time in Major League history, a team reached history by throwing a no-hitter in front of exactly zero fans at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

On the side of history was 2019 American League All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito, a young pitcher who showed that even in the most oddest of circumstances, he's got the ability to be a top pitcher in the AL Central.

"I knew it was working after the first inning," Giolito said after the history making performance.

"It just kept building and building. After the sixth inning was when I really started to notice what was going on. After the seventh, I was like 'I got six outs, we're going to make this happen."

The White Sox on offense did more than enough, scoring four runs, three in the second inning and one in the third.

From there it was all Giolito, who needed just 101 pitches (74 that were strikes) to shut down a Pirates team that is already limping to the finish line 25 games into the 60-game season.

Giolito came close to a perfect game, but did walk one batter, former Indian Erik Gonzalez to lead off the fourth inning.

From there the Pirates could produce nothing, as a pop up, strikeout and line out ended the only threat the team had.

Of the 90 individual no-hitters since 1980, Giolito's Game Score of 99 is tied for seventh highest, with 13 K's and one free pass via walk.

It was the 19th no-hitter in the history of the White Sox, the first since the 2012 season when relative unknown Philip Humber threw a perfect game in Seattle against the Mariners.

The White Sox remain tied with the Indians at six games over .500 at 18-12 exactly halfway through the season, 1.5 games back of the Twins for first in the AL Central.

The Pirates on the other hand have been no-hit a total of seven times in their history.

The last time Pittsburgh failed to get a hit was 2015 when Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer got to two outs in the 9th with a perfect game only to hit a batter, but still got the no-hitter.