Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

Matt Loede

As one may expect, ratings for the Indians over the weekend on television reached massive numbers, and Monday SportsTime Ohio put out a release stating that it was the second highest home opener rating ever for the franchise.

The game Friday between the Indians and Kansas City Royals was the highest rated program Friday night in prime time.

According to Nielsen, the Indians’ Home Opener on Friday posted an 18.31 HH on STO in simulcast with WKYC, reaching over 256,000 Northeast Ohio homes.

The game, won by the Tribe 2-0 after Shane Bieber got the team off to a great start with 14 strikeouts in six innings of work, was the #1 highest rated opener since the opener April 11th 2017 against the Chicago White Sox.

That game pulled in a whopping 19.58 household rating between STO & WKYC, where the game was simulcast on.

Saturday’s game was also very highly rated, as the game pulled in a 9.09 household rating. The game was again the highest rated program in prime time.

The loss Saturday 2-1 in 10 innings to the Royals saw the ratings peak at a 12.05 HH and the final 30 minutes averaged an 11.22 HH.

On Sunday again a lot of televisions were tuned into the Tribe and Royals, as the win posted an 8.3 HH, giving the 3-game opening series an 11.9 HH average rating on STO.

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians Continue to Confirm a Nickname Change is Inevitable

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with members of the Tribe on Thursday, speaking to them about a number of issues including the potential of a name change. From a number of perspectives it appears that the Indians are on their way to changing the name of the franchise, likely to do it prior to the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

The Tribe will play two more against the Royals before they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field starting on Monday. The pitching matchups for the next few days for the Indians and their two opponents are set, with Mike Clevinger getting the start Saturday against Brady Singer who makes his MLB debut.

Matt Loede