Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

As one may expect, ratings for the Indians over the weekend on television reached massive numbers, and Monday SportsTime Ohio put out a release stating that it was the second highest home opener rating ever for the franchise.

The game Friday between the Indians and Kansas City Royals was the highest rated program Friday night in prime time.

According to Nielsen, the Indians’ Home Opener on Friday posted an 18.31 HH on STO in simulcast with WKYC, reaching over 256,000 Northeast Ohio homes.

The game, won by the Tribe 2-0 after Shane Bieber got the team off to a great start with 14 strikeouts in six innings of work, was the #1 highest rated opener since the opener April 11th 2017 against the Chicago White Sox.

That game pulled in a whopping 19.58 household rating between STO & WKYC, where the game was simulcast on.

Saturday’s game was also very highly rated, as the game pulled in a 9.09 household rating. The game was again the highest rated program in prime time.

The loss Saturday 2-1 in 10 innings to the Royals saw the ratings peak at a 12.05 HH and the final 30 minutes averaged an 11.22 HH.

On Sunday again a lot of televisions were tuned into the Tribe and Royals, as the win posted an 8.3 HH, giving the 3-game opening series an 11.9 HH average rating on STO.