Indians Scratch Their Way To 2.5 Back In Divisional Race, Top White Sox 6-3 at Progressive Field

When it comes to showing resolve thus far in the 2021 season, you can't help but put the Cleveland Indians in that mix as a team that has done it all to earn wins.

They earned another key win Tuesday, doing it the hard way allowing the game-tying and go ahead runs for the White Sox to wind up in scoring position, but getting last year's AL MVP Jose Abreu who went 0-5 to ground out to short for the last out, getting a huge 6-5 win.

The win tightens the AL Central race as now the Indians just trail the Sox by 2.5 games after winning their second straight over Chicago.

"They are a great team and are playing well," White Sox OF Jake Lamb said after the Tribe held on for the win.

Shane Bieber did enough to earn his 6th win against three losses. He lasted seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits, with two walks and seven K's to move to 6-3 on the campaign for 2021.

The big hit that changed the game came in the 4th when Indians catcher Austin Hedges slammed a two-run homer to give Cleveland a 5-3 edge.

With Bieber going strong, the team entered the ninth with the lead.

Here's a couple takeaways from the win for the Indians, as the team moves to 30-24 on the season.

1. Closing the Gap

Now at 2.5 back in the AL Central, the Indians have a shot to take three of four from the first-place Sox with a Wednesday 1pm first pitch victory.

The Tribe and their fans will get a new look Wednesday should the game start on time and get played at all (there's rain expected most of the day), as the team will turn to 24-year-old Jean Carlos Mejia to start the game.

It's going to be yet another test for the young Indians, who continue to roll out pitchers and more so - starting pitchers.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Mejia is a pitcher who many Indians fans are excited about when it comes to their future and being a starter for the organization.

Chicago will counter with veteran and former St.Louis Cardinals pitcher/starter Lance Lynn, a pitcher who will try to get a much-needed win for Chicago as they look to leave Cleveland with a split.

Tuesday it was Shane Bieber who was able to hold the Sox in check all night, as he went seven innings of ball allowing just two runs, three of which were earned.

"One of the best in the league," Lamb said. "What did we get three runs on him? Fortunately that wasn't enough."

For the Indians, it was just rght.

2. Props to Hedges

You don't think much about the backup catcher spot, but for the Indians it's been MASSIVE in 2021, with the club using Austin Hedges as the team's starter with Roberto Perez injured and on the IL.

Hedges isn't perfect by any means, but he's still played fairly well, and Tuesday his bat was at it again, hitting a two-run homer in the 4th which gave the Indians a 5-3 lead that they held onto.

The Sox had moments of challenge, but again give Hedges credit for calling a good game, and also keeping Chicago held down for the most part.

Many don't ever really care about that backup catcher spot unless that catcher does something big - good or bad.

For Hedges he came into the contest on Tuesday hitting just .139, not exactly big numbers average wise.

Now his 3rd homer opened the door for the Indians to close the gap to 2.5 games, as while the ball just got over the wall, but it didn't matter as it still counted and the Indians pulled out the win.

Jose Ramirez’s second double put the Indians up three at 6-3 as Amed Rosario sprinted home from first after getting on base with a walk.

3. Worried About Karinchak?

It's been an ugly last few outings for Indians "closer" James Karinchak, who again Tuesday didn't have his 'best' stuff.

He came in and gave up a pair of runs, and also loaded the bases before he finally got Jose Abreu to ground out to short to end the game.

Karinchak has allowed now nine runs in his last five outings, which has seen him throw just 4.2 innings.

The closer, while still throwing at a very high level, is causing some Indians fans to have high blood pressure the way Karinchak has thrown.

It will be interesting to see if the team goes more now to Emmanuel Clase for a potential save, as Clase this season has nine saves in 23.2 innings for the Indians.

If the game is tight again on Wednesday, will Tito move right away to Clase late in the game, or will Karinchak remain "the man" when it comes to taking the bump as the closer late in the game?