Indians Select Gavin Williams 23rd Overall in Draft

With the 23rd pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, The Cleveland Indians selected RHP Gavin Williams out of East Carolina. Originally out of Cape Fear High School, this 6’6″, 240-pound right-handed pitcher is someone the Tribe hopes will eventually be able to play for the major league team after improving through the minor league system.

Amazingly, Williams had a 10-0 record going into the super regionals in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, Williams is best known for a blazing fastball that has been able to reach 100MPH. Additionally, Williams throws a curve and slider as well as a changeup, too. All of these pitches really developed in recent years making the right-hander ready to be drafted and difficult to hit.

The Indians would like to see Williams become a major league starter in the coming years. However, the flame-thrower may start out of the bullpen to get adjusted to the professional game.

Looking at the Indians roster and this pick could be crucial for a number of reasons including the loss of ace Corey Kluber to the Yankees amongst other elite pitchers around the league formerly with the Tribe.

The Indians are currently 21st in earned run average with a 4.42 mark for 2021. This draft pick is certainly based on that performance for this season and a look to improve in the coming years.

Hopefully, Williams will be able to make those pitches even better as time goes on with more of a chance to develop professionally.

After all, Williams was able to claim his spot in East Carolina’s rotation in his senior season and he went 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 81 1/3 frames. He finished among 2021 NCAA leaders in strikeouts per nine innings (fifth, 14.39), ERA (11th), strikeouts (11th) and wins (11th) - MLB.com