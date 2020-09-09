Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Send Reliever Adam Cimber to Team's Alternate Site, Call Up Reliever Nelson

Matt Loede

Following two poor outings against the last place Kansas City Royals and post game decree from acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. that he's having issues with his slider, the Indians Wednesday moved reliever Adam Cimber to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake.

The open roster spot at the Major League level was filled by lefty reliever Kyle Nelson, who gets his first first call-up at the Major League level since being drafted by the Indians in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft.

Cimber was hit hard by the Royals Tuesday night in the Indians 8-6 loss, and he was tagged with the loss, his first of the season.

Is it Time for the Indians to Pull the Plug on Reliever Adam Cimber?

He allowed two runs on three hits with a walk, and was pulled for Oliver Perez after getting just one out in the deciding 8th inning.

After the game Alomar made it known what Cimber's issue has been as of late - his slider.

“He has to establish, in my opinion, the sinker in in order to throw the slider away,” Alomar said. “The sinker is getting too much plate.”

For the most part since being acquired two seasons ago with closer Brad Hand, Cimber has been a disappointment.

The Indians had him labeled as a late inning reliever of the future, but overall in two plus years with the team he's been inconsistent and unable to be the big impact late reliever out of the pen.

This season Cimber has pitched in 13 games, allowing 13 hits, five earned runs, walking one and sitting with a high 4.22 ERA.

How Does the MLB Playoff Picture and the Indians Line Up if the Season Ended Today?

He allowed a run Monday night in the 5-2 win over the Royals, and the two game-winning runs in Tuesday's loss at Progressive Field.

The team also announced on Tuesday they were moving starter Jefry Rodriguez to the 45-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

