Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Send Three to Lake County as They Continue to Tweak the Roster for Friday's Opener

Matt Loede

The Indians have now just 48 hours before they start the 2020 season for real, and Wednesday they continued to make changes to the roster to get down to the 30 players for Friday.

The team sent three players to the team's alternate camp in Eastlake where the Indians squad is working out since there is no minor league baseball in 2020.

Those three players are outfielder Jake Bauers, starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez and relief pitcher James Hoyt.

Bauers might be the biggest name of the bunch, but with the team acquiring Domingo Santana this offseason through free agency and the recent hot play of Bradley Zimmer, sending Bauers down isn't much of a surprise.

The Indians acquired Bauers last offseason in the deal that sent Yandy Diaz to the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was given plenty of chances in the starting lineup last season, and just didn't hit the ball enough, hitting just .226 with 12 homers and striking out 115 times in 117 games.

Bauers did have one shining moment for the team, hitting for the cycle in a win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Rodriguez had the chance to start a handful of games in 2019 for the Indians, but struggled and eventually was shut down with a shoulder injury.

He made a number of starts in the spring for the Indians, but when "Summer Camp" started he was injured and never got the chance he did back in March.

Rodriguez was acquired from the Washington Nationals in November of 2018 as part of the Yan Gomes trade.

Hoyt was expected to be part of the pen but had some struggles in camp, but likely will find his way back to the big league club at some point in 2020.

Last season he threw in eight games for the Indians, throwing 8.1 innings with an ERA of 2.16.

The deadline to get the roster to 30 is Thursday, and the Indians will open the season Friday at 7:10pm at home against the Kansas City Royals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland's Best and Worst Over 60 Games

60-game stretches can be great for some players. It can also be a brutal slump. Who endured both during their time with the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

Does This Young Group of Indians Have What it Takes to Be a Contender in 2020?

Mark Warmuth

Giving Bradley Zimmer a Fair Shot Could Reduce Domingo Santana's Role with the Indians

Bradley Zimmer has been one of, if not the breakout star of the Indians "Summer Camp," and is pushing very hard to make the team's final 30-man roster. If he does, one player that it may hurt when it comes to getting plate appearances is that of offseason pickup Domingo Santana. How much is Zimmer going to hurt Santana when it comes to playing time in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Indians' Versatility is Key in 2020

The Indians will enter 2020 with four switch hitters at the top of their batting order, something that has not been done in baseball in over 50 years. The edge that the Indians will get with their versatility is something that no other team in baseball has - but just how much of an edge will it be for the Wahoos?

Zach Shafron

Lineups for Tuesday Night's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians made their rotation official on Tuesday, and now with three days to go before the start of the regular season will be back on the field at home Tuesday night with another four and a half inning intersquad scrimmage. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in their exhibition finale Wednesday.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Their Starting Rotation for the 2020 Season

The Indians made it official on Tuesday, as the team three days out before their season opener at home against the Royals announced their five pitchers to start the season. The team will go with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger followed by Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

Where Will the Toronto Blue Jays Call Home in 2020?

Over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays were denied the ability to play their home games in Canada. With Canada's rules regarding quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, logistically it would be nearly impossible to play in their home country. The team is reportedly looking to a few different places in the United States to relocate their "home field" for the 2020 MLB season

Matt Loede

Can the Arms in the Indians Bullpen Step Up in 2020? Or Is It Going to Be Part of the Problem?

Last season the Indians bullpen for a solid part of the season was the best in all of baseball in ERA and runs allowed. It seemed they wore down in the second half and with closer Brad Hand struggling they just never got back to form. Now with a couple new arms in 2020, can the pen step up and get back to form? Or will they continue to be part of the club's issues?

Mark Warmuth

Observations From Monday's Indians 11-7 Win Over the Pirates at Progressive Field

It was a long night at Progressive Field as it took nearly three and a half hours, but the Indians were able to pull out an 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that saw eight homers and 26 hits combined for the two teams. Mike Clevinger had a better outing than last time out, going five innings, and Francisco Lindor hit a three-run blast in the win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

The Indians will send out Mike Clevinger for his final summer tune up before his first regular season start as the Indians play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Progressive Field. The Indians lineup looks like it could be close to the one we see Friday in the opener against the Royals.

Matt Loede