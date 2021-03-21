Indians Sending OF Oscar Mercado to Depth Camp to Start 2021

Young Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado has had a tough go of it the last two seasons after he had a solid rookie year, and Sunday that career again took a hit as it was announced he was being sent to the team's "Depth camp" to start 2021.

The move means that Mercado won't be in the team's opening day lineup or even on the team's opening day roster.

It's a big setback for the 26-year-old, as many had him penciled into an outfield that could include free agent pickup Eddie Rosario and Josh Naylor, who came to the team from the San Diego Padres in a deal last July which included pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Last season Mercado again was expected to be the starter in center to start the 60-game season, but it became apparent quickly he was over his head in the Majors.

The outfielder was sent to the team's camp in Eastlake where he spent a good portion of the summer.

Overall Mercado hit just .128 in 36 games, with one homer and six runs batted in. The season prior he hit .269 in 115 games with 15 homers and 54 runs batted in.