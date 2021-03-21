ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Sending OF Oscar Mercado to Depth Camp to Start 2021

Indians Sending OF Oscar Mercado to Depth Camp to Start 2021

Author:
Publish date:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Young Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado has had a tough go of it the last two seasons after he had a solid rookie year, and Sunday that career again took a hit as it was announced he was being sent to the team's "Depth camp" to start 2021.

The move means that Mercado won't be in the team's opening day lineup or even on the team's opening day roster.

It's a big setback for the 26-year-old, as many had him penciled into an outfield that could include free agent pickup Eddie Rosario and Josh Naylor, who came to the team from the San Diego Padres in a deal last July which included pitcher Mike Clevinger. 

Last season Mercado again was expected to be the starter in center to start the 60-game season, but it became apparent quickly he was over his head in the Majors.

The outfielder was sent to the team's camp in Eastlake where he spent a good portion of the summer. 

Overall Mercado hit just .128 in 36 games, with one homer and six runs batted in. The season prior he hit .269 in 115 games with 15 homers and 54 runs batted in.

Aug 30, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado (35) on deck to bat at Tropicana Field.
News

Indians Sending OF Oscar Mercado to Depth Camp to Start 2021

GettyImages-1306393195
Opinion

What Options Do The Indians Have In Terms Of Right-Handed Bats?

GettyImages-1304981950
Opinion

Can Josh Naylor Do Enough To Impact The Indians Lineup in 2021?

Indians Uniform
News

Dolan Says Changing The Name of the "Indians" Might Be Delayed Till After the 2022 Season

Jose Ramirez
News

Indians Have Discussed Extending 3B Jose Ramirez's Contract

Josh Naylor
Opinion

Goodyear Roster Battles Continue For The Indians With Two Weeks Left in Camp

GettyImages-1270717470
Opinion

Karinchak Remains as One of the Frontrunners for the Indians 2021 Closer Role

Yu Chang
Opinion

Could Yu Chang Be The Replacement This Indians Team Needs?