Indians Set to Exercise Patience When it Comes to Looking for Deals for Lindor and Kluber

Last season the Indians went to the MLB Winter Meetings and while it seemed like there was a number of rumors about them moving either pitcher Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer, both were on the Tribe's opening day roster as neither were moved.

This year's MLB Winter Meetings seemed to have the same storyline when it came to the Indians, but this time the rumors surrounded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and again Kluber's name popped up when talking about trades.

Neither were moved (at least not as of the end of the meetings), but there were reports on Thursday of ongoing talks between the Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers about Lindor, with even a rumor that Mike Clevinger's name popping up as a possible piece to a potential mega deal.

While it all sounds (again) like something is going to happen with the Indians in making a trade before March 26th's opener at home against the Detroit Tigers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote don't be so fast to think the Indians are ready to wheel and deal.

Just like 2018, the Indians asking price for Lindor and Kluber are sky high, with the team not being forced to move either one, they want a king's ransom for either player, a smart move showing again the patience that the team showed last year before eventually moving Bauer to the Reds.

Here is what Rosenthal had to say about the Indians and the possibility of them dealing one of their top stars.

They have fairly firm (and high) prices in mind. And if they don’t get what they want, they don’t feel pressured to trade either of their two biggest stars — at least not yet. Kluber, 34, will make $17.5 million next year, has a second year of control (via an $18-million team option) beyond that and could rebuild his trade value with a good first half. Lindor also has two years remaining before he reaches free agency and is projected to make about $16.7 million through arbitration. So the Indians have made it clear they’re fine with entering the season with both on the roster — unless the right deal falls in place.

Team President Chris Antonetti and General Manager Mike Chernoff are in no hurry to just take the hit and ship off either Lindor or Kluber, and while there has been plenty of rumors about them during the winter meetings, staying put again appears to be the best formula for getting what they want in return.

Look for these players to again be on the roster come March unless they get blown away by a deal by a team that wants their services. The same article with Rosenthal had a quote that said the Los Angeles Angels want to acquire a pair of starting pitchers before the season, with Kluber possibly being on their short list.

Again, all fine and good, and the Angels can want Kluber all day long, but unless they are willing to ante up, the Indians will keep their stars.

At least for now.