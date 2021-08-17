Indians Show Off New Unis for Sunday's Little League Classic vs Angels

Sunday evening ESPN will televise the Indians matchup with the AL West's Los Angeles Angels from Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The game is the annual 'Little League Classic," and the Indians are slated to be the home team for the event.

Cleveland Monday via Nike on Twitter had their jerseys for the game released, and they are ittle league-inspired twist, featuring regions, "Great Lakes" for the Indians and "West" for the Angels instead of cities across the jersey's chest.

The jerseys are not cheap, as on the official MLB shop page you can pickup a Shane Bieber Nike White 2021 Little League Classic Home Authentic Player Jersey for the low, low price of $475 (yes that's a joke).

There is also a Jose Ramirez jersey for $135 that is more of a replica jersey and a lot more affordable.

"The MLB Cleveland Baseball team 2021 Little League Classic Jersey helps deliver a comfortable fit with its polyester material," Nike's site reads about the jerseys.

"It features bold details to add authenticity to your look as your team heads to Williamsport for one of MLB's most unique annual traditions."

The Little League classic first kicked off back in 2017.

The event is slated to celebrate the Little League World Series and getting children more interested in baseball at a younger age, with Major League players from both teams attending games throughout the day.