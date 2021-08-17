Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Show Off New Unis for Sunday's Little League Classic vs Angels

Indians Show Off New Unis for Sunday's Little League Classic vs Angels

Author:
Publish date:

Sunday evening ESPN will televise the Indians matchup with the AL West's Los Angeles Angels from Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The game is the annual 'Little League Classic," and the Indians are slated to be the home team for the event. 

Cleveland Monday via Nike on Twitter had their jerseys for the game released, and they are ittle league-inspired twist, featuring regions, "Great Lakes" for the Indians and "West" for the Angels instead of cities across the jersey's chest.

The jerseys are not cheap, as on the official MLB shop page you can pickup a Shane Bieber Nike White 2021 Little League Classic Home Authentic Player Jersey for the low, low price of $475 (yes that's a joke).

There is also a Jose Ramirez jersey for $135 that is more of a replica jersey and a lot more affordable. 

"The MLB Cleveland Baseball team 2021 Little League Classic Jersey helps deliver a comfortable fit with its polyester material," Nike's site reads about the jerseys. 

"It features bold details to add authenticity to your look as your team heads to Williamsport for one of MLB's most unique annual traditions."

The Little League classic first kicked off back in 2017.

The event is slated to celebrate the Little League World Series and getting children more interested in baseball at a younger age, with Major League players from both teams attending games throughout the day.

jose jersey
News

Indians Show Off New Unis for Sunday's Little League Classic vs Angels

Triston McKenzie
Opinion

A Near Perfect Weekend

Tribe hot dogs
News

PETA Starts a Petition For the Indians to Include a veggie dog mascot in Hot Dog Derby

Oakland As
Opinion

The Indians Embarrassed Themselves In A Different Way

Braldey Zimmer
Opinion

Bradley Zimmer And His Future In Cleveland

justingarza
Prospects

Indians Behind the Dream – Justin Garza

Bobby Bradley
Opinion

Is the Indians Youth Movement Enough to Stay in the AL Central or WC Race?

Progressive Field
News

Indians Show Signs of Life in Victory Over Tigers