Indians Show Signs of Life in Victory Over Tigers

The Cleveland Indians were down by a score of 5-2 to the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field downtown and many fans who have watched this team throughout this season were already raising the white flag so to speak.

Heading to the 4th inning and it was going to be a tall task to win.

Starting pitcher Zach Pleasac had a rough outing for the Indians in giving up those five runs (four earned) in four innings pitched.

Amazingly, the Indians managed to make a gallant comeback with an Andres Gimenez sac fly to score SS Oscar Mercado, a C Austin Hedges RBI single scoring 1B Owen Miller, and a 2B Ernie Clement RBI double to score Hedges and tie the game at five. What a 4th inning.

Even so, the Indians had a lot of work to do in order to obtain a victory. It was going to take solid pitching throughout the rest of the affair, and some additional scoring, too.

Relief pitchers Trevor Stephan, Nick Sandlin, Bryan Shaw, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase all worked together and put up zeros for the Indians. This allowed the team to maintain the opportunity to compete for a victory.

Well, after a CF Myles Straw single in the 7th, RF Bradley Zimmer hit a 413-foot blast to right-center to make it a 7-5 game with the Tribe on top. The switch hitter’s third home run on the season. What a turn of events from being down 5-2 and now up 7-5.

The Indians were able to maintain that two-run lead and win the game over the Tigers by a said score of 7-5.

It goes to show the potential this team does have to produce runs and obtain victories. If only they would make it easier on themselves by not falling behind early and having to climb back to get a lead. That'd be a nice change certainly.