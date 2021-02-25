ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers

Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers

Author:
Publish date:

The Indians made another roster move to try and help out their busy outfield, as Wednesday the team signed Harold Ramirez off outright waivers.

Ramirez signed with Miami as a Minor League free agent in Nov. 2018 and opened the 2019 season hitting .355 (39-for-110) for Triple-A New Orleans.

He played well once he got the call to the Majors for Miami, hitting .276 (116-for-421) with 20 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR and 50 RBI in 119 games (.312/.416/.728), making at least 19 starts at all three outfield positions and finishing sixth among NL rookies in hits. 

He originally signed with Pittsburgh as an international amateur free agent in Oct. 2011 and was later traded to Toronto in August of 2016 prior to his 2018 free agency.

Ramirez couldn't follow up the solid 2019 season as injuries stopped him last season and he ended up playing in just three games for Miami. 

He missed just about all of 2020 with after a positive COVID-19 test and a left hamstring strain. 

The move to add Ramirez to the roster means that another move had to be made, and the Tribe designated righty pitcher Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

The Indians will start playing this upcoming weekend as the team is slated to play intersquad games on Saturday and Sunday in Goodyear. 

GettyImages-73846795
News

Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers

Francisco Lindor
Opinion

Indians Fans Slamming Lindor for "Quitting" Should Take Another Look at the Landscape From 2020

Zach Plesac (2)
Opinion

Indians Preview: Zach Plesac is Getting Another Opportunity to Defy Skepticism

GettyImages-1265367915
Opinion

Indians Hopeful Shaw Can Regain The Form That Saw Him Be the Workhorse in the Team's Pen

Aaron Civale
News

Indians Slated To Play Two Intersquad Games Over the Weekend

Lindor
Opinion

Did Francisco Lindor Quit in 2020 Playing for the Indians?

GettyImages-1277636615
News

Ohio Gov Mike DeWine Says Progressive Field Expected to Be 30 Percent Full For Indians Games

GettyImages-593248268
Opinion

Where Do The Indians Stand In the First MLB Power Rankings of 2021?