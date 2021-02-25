Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers

The Indians made another roster move to try and help out their busy outfield, as Wednesday the team signed Harold Ramirez off outright waivers.

Ramirez signed with Miami as a Minor League free agent in Nov. 2018 and opened the 2019 season hitting .355 (39-for-110) for Triple-A New Orleans.

He played well once he got the call to the Majors for Miami, hitting .276 (116-for-421) with 20 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR and 50 RBI in 119 games (.312/.416/.728), making at least 19 starts at all three outfield positions and finishing sixth among NL rookies in hits.

He originally signed with Pittsburgh as an international amateur free agent in Oct. 2011 and was later traded to Toronto in August of 2016 prior to his 2018 free agency.

Ramirez couldn't follow up the solid 2019 season as injuries stopped him last season and he ended up playing in just three games for Miami.

He missed just about all of 2020 with after a positive COVID-19 test and a left hamstring strain.

The move to add Ramirez to the roster means that another move had to be made, and the Tribe designated righty pitcher Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

The Indians will start playing this upcoming weekend as the team is slated to play intersquad games on Saturday and Sunday in Goodyear.