Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians first day of workouts came with the signing of a couple of players Friday, as the club pushed their player pool up to 58 players.

Aboard are catcher Steve Baron, infielder Jake Elmore, and right handed pitcher David Hernandez.

All three inked minor league contracts, with Baron reporting to camp in Eastlake where the Indians single-A team the Lake County Captains play, and Elmore and Hernandez will be with the big league team at Progressive Field.

The 29-year-old Baron has appeared in 13 regular season games at the Major League level for Seattle, St.Louis and Pittsburgh going back to 2015.

He spent most of last season with the Pirates AAA team in Indianapolis. He played in seven games with the Major League Pirates last year as well.

Elmore has appeared in 217 Major League games across six seasons for Arizona, Houston, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, batting .215 (100-465) with 16 doubles, 4 home runs and 37 RBI.

The 33-year-old split the 2019 season between AAA Indianapolis (109G) and the Pirates (20G), ranking among International League leaders in batting (2nd, .322) and OBP (4th, .387).

Hernandez has appeared in parts of 10 Major League seasons for Baltimore, Arizona, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati, going 38-47 with a 4.12 ERA (648.2IP, 594H, 311R-297ER) and 664 strikeouts against 253 walks across 547 games/27 starts.

The 35-year-old Sacramento, California native made 47 relief appearances out of the Reds bullpen during the 2019 campaign and entered 2020 as a spring invitee with Washington. Hernandez was originally selected by Baltimore in the 16th round of the 2005 June draft.