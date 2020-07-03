Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

Matt Loede

The Indians first day of workouts came with the signing of a couple of players Friday, as the club pushed their player pool up to 58 players.

Aboard are catcher Steve Baron, infielder Jake Elmore, and right handed pitcher David Hernandez.

All three inked minor league contracts, with Baron reporting to camp in Eastlake where the Indians single-A team the Lake County Captains play, and Elmore and Hernandez will be with the big league team at Progressive Field.

The 29-year-old Baron has appeared in 13 regular season games at the Major League level for Seattle, St.Louis and Pittsburgh going back to 2015.

He spent most of last season with the Pirates AAA team in Indianapolis. He played in seven games with the Major League Pirates last year as well.

Elmore has appeared in 217 Major League games across six seasons for Arizona, Houston, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, batting .215 (100-465) with 16 doubles, 4 home runs and 37 RBI.

The 33-year-old split the 2019 season between AAA Indianapolis (109G) and the Pirates (20G), ranking among International League leaders in batting (2nd, .322) and OBP (4th, .387).

Hernandez has appeared in parts of 10 Major League seasons for Baltimore, Arizona, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati, going 38-47 with a 4.12 ERA (648.2IP, 594H, 311R-297ER) and 664 strikeouts against 253 walks across 547 games/27 starts.

The 35-year-old Sacramento, California native made 47 relief appearances out of the Reds bullpen during the 2019 campaign and entered 2020 as a spring invitee with Washington. Hernandez was originally selected by Baltimore in the 16th round of the 2005 June draft.

Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Already Built Up to 6 Innings, ‘Ready to Go’

It's been a long road back for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia. Now he's back and ready to be a part again of the Indians pitching rotation in 2020, stating on Friday that he thinks if he had to he could throw six innings today on the mound for the Tribe.

T.J. Zuppe

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

What MLB Club is Built to Last as Spring Training 2.0 Approaches?

Baseball's second spring training of 2020 is set to get underway over the weekend, and there are plenty of question marks about each and every team and how the short 60-game season will play out. Join the crew at SI as they chat on spring training 2.0 and its biggest questions.

Matt Loede

Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of the Distractions Regarding His Future and Be Successful?

So much has been said about the status of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, it's hard to think that he will be able to hide away from all the distractions of possibly being traded by the team that drafted him. If the Indians want any chance at being successful in 2020, it starts with Lindor being focused on playing and not worrying about his future outside of Cleveland.

Zach Shafron

Indians Hall of Fame SS Omar Vizquel Recalls His MLB Debut in April of 1989

Indians Hall of Fame shortstop Omar Vizquel made quite an impact in the Majors over his 24-year career, and in that time he made some amazing plays and had quite a few memorable moments. One moment that he and most ballplayers never forget is their first Major League game. Vizquel's first game and first series came back in 1989 with Seattle, as he and the team opened the season in Oakland against the A's.

Matt Loede

How Many MLB Players Will Not Take the Risk and Opt Out of Playing in 2020's Short Season?

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020. It will be interesting to see at the end of the day how many players in the end decide to simply sit back and watch and not take a chance playing in 2020.

Matt Loede

Analyzing The 2020 Cleveland Indians Bullpen

The 2020 Cleveland Indians are getting set to start their second spring training of the year after baseball was shut down in March. One key position on the team that has to have a big year for this team to succeed is that of the bullpen. With a number of veteran arms the pen for the Tribe could be one of the best in the American League. Today we break down that area of the team and how it may play out in 2020.

Zach Shafron

How Will the Indians Batting Order and Pitching Rotation Look on Opening Day in 2020?

The countdown is on for the opener for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and while the team still has to go through spring training 2.0 and make sure they are healthy to start the year, there's going to be options for the club when it comes to putting together a batting order as well as pitching rotation to start the season. Today we take a look at what we'd go with for the 2020 Tribe.

Matt Loede