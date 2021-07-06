Sports Illustrated home
Indians Sign Veteran Catcher Wilson Ramos

The Indians on Tuesday officially announced the signing of veteran catcher Wilson Ramos, sending him to Triple-A Columbus. 

The 33-year-old was DFA'd by the Detroit Tigers back on June 20th. Up until then he had struggled at the plate, hitting just .200 (24-for-120) with 5 2B, 6 HR and 13 RBI.

He had inked a one-year contract with the Tigers prior to the start of the 2021 season. 

Ramos has also spent time on the IL this season with lower back inflammation. He was on the IL twice in the month of May. 

He is a 12-year Major League veteran, batting .271 (939-for-3461) for his career with 134 HR and 527 RBI in 981 games with six different squads. 

He was a 2016 and 2018 All-Star selection and won the 2016 NL Silver Slugger with the Washington Nationals (.307/.354/.496/.850; 22HR, 80RBI).

Clearly a depth move with the injury history of Roberto Perez, Ramos is solid insurance for the backstop position should Perez or backup Austin Hedges goes down with an injury. 

