Indians Slated To Play Two Intersquad Games Over the Weekend

The Indians are starting to roll into Goodyear, Arizona for the start of spring training, and right away it sounds like the team is set to get to work to take the practice field. 

The team announced today that they will play an intrasquad game Saturday, the 27th of February.

A couple veteran pitchers will get their first work of the 2021 season against live batting. 

Aaron Civale and Logan Allen are each slated to pitch a couple of innings (two each) which will start to get them on track for work throughout the spring.

Last season in 12 starts in the shortened 60-game season Civale went 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA.

His ERA rose from his rookie year two years ago when it was an impressive 2.34. Civale is still slated to be a starter at the back end of the rotation in 2021, likely as either the number four or five. 

The 23-year-old Allen threw in just three games last season, throwing 10.2 innings allowing four runs.

Allen is more likely to be out of the pen in 2021, or even to start the season in the minors. 

A couple other pitchers that are scheduled to throw an inning on Saturday include Kyle Nelson and Anthony Gose.

The team will be back at it on Sunday, with Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie, James Karinchak, Bryan Shaw and Heath Hembree will scheduled to throw in the team's second intrasquad game. 

