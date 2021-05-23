Indians Slugger Reyes To Miss Next 5-7 Weeks with Strain of Oblique

Already the Indians offense has had a tough go of it in 2021, as the club is still scuffling to push across four runs or more a game to this point.

Still, the club is 24-19, good enough for second in the AL Central, just 1.5 back of the Chicago White Sox.

We will see if that now changes, as the team is going to be without slugger Franmil Reyes for the next five to seven weeks.

Reyes will sit with what the team says is an internal oblique strain.

According to the dates, five weeks would put Reyes back with the team around June 24th, 25th, as the Indians travel to play the Twins at Target Field.

Having to sit for six weeks wouldn't allow Reyes to return until the week of June 28th, a week in which the Tribe is at home to host the Detroit Tigers.

Either way, missing Reyes is a blow to a club that is 28th in all of baseball, sporting an average of just .214.