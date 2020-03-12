Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Spring Training Matchup Thursday Against Padres Cancelled Due to Rain

Matt Loede

For the second straight day the Indians won't be playing baseball at their home park in Goodyear, Arizona.

Rain has yet again washed away the team's afternoon affair against the San Diego Padres.

The team was rained out on Wednesday in Goodyear as they were slated to take on the Kansas City Royals.

For now, the Indians spring record remains at 7-12, and they will be back in action, weather permitting, on Friday when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Friday's game against the Brewers in Phoenix is set for a 4:05EDT first pitch.

Adam Plutko (0-1, 3.86) is set to go for the Indians against Adrian Houser (0-0, 1.42) for the Brewers.

The Indians will play at the Cubs on Saturday to wrap up the week before coming home Sunday to take on the Colorado Rockies at Goodyear Ballpark.

With Thursday's rain out the team has now had three off days this week, one scheduled and two due to rain.

SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

A lot of fans seem to think that the window is closing on the Indians with the idea that the team may trade Francisco Lindor. Even with Lindor's future in doubt, the team is expected to be over .500 at 84-78, but they won't make the playoffs and will finish third in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

The Indians outfield remains very much up in the air with just over two weeks before the season kicking off at Progressive Field. The team still has a number of options as they get ready for the season, and today we take a look at those options and how they have played thus far.

Mark Warmuth

by

Matt Loede

Reports Indicate Major League Baseball Ready to Suspend All Spring Training Games

The NBA has already announced they are suspending games till further notice, and now with spring training into its second half, Major League Baseball may be doing the same as they are going to decide Thursday if the games will continue to be played or cancelled.

Matt Loede

Indians Team President Antonetti on Talks with SS Lindor About a Deal: "Weren’t Able to Align at This Point"

The Indians have been vocal about wanting to keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on their roster past 2021, but talks stopped a few days ago and it appears that keeping him around is going to be next to impossible for the small market franchise.

Matt Loede

What Does Indians Manager Terry Francona Make of the Coronavirus and Its Impact on MLB

With the ongoing changes to professional sports with the spread of the Coronavirus, Indians manager Terry Francona spoke on Wednesday about what could be coming up with Major League Baseball, and what steps his team is taking to be prepared in case things change with the league and schedule.

Matt Loede

What's the Latest on the Injury Status to Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco?

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been battling injuries all spring it feels like, and Wednesday the media were updated on the latest on the soreness to his elbow which took place after his only spring start against the Angels.

Matt Loede

How Different is a Future with Lindor?

Francisco Lindor put a $120 million number on the Indians payroll, a $30 million increase from the current mark. Yet things with Lindor around look awfully similar to now.

Alex Hooper

by

Richard77

What's the Latest with Indians Injured OF Tyler Naquin

Indians manager Terry Francona gives the latest update on injured Indians OF Tyler Naquin and when we can possibly expect him back on the roster.

Matt Loede

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe