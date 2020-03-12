For the second straight day the Indians won't be playing baseball at their home park in Goodyear, Arizona.

Rain has yet again washed away the team's afternoon affair against the San Diego Padres.

The team was rained out on Wednesday in Goodyear as they were slated to take on the Kansas City Royals.

For now, the Indians spring record remains at 7-12, and they will be back in action, weather permitting, on Friday when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Friday's game against the Brewers in Phoenix is set for a 4:05EDT first pitch.

Adam Plutko (0-1, 3.86) is set to go for the Indians against Adrian Houser (0-0, 1.42) for the Brewers.

The Indians will play at the Cubs on Saturday to wrap up the week before coming home Sunday to take on the Colorado Rockies at Goodyear Ballpark.

With Thursday's rain out the team has now had three off days this week, one scheduled and two due to rain.