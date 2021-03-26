Indians Start Making Roster Moves Ahead of Thursday's Opener

It's now just six days away until the Indians open the 2021 season in Detroit against the Tigers, and some of the final roster decisions are being made by the staff.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic tweeted out Friday the moves that the team has already announced ahead of Thursday's opener.

First off, the team has sent Bobby Bradley, who led the squad during the spring with 11 runs batted in, to the minors.

Jake Bauers, who has hit just .200 this spring with no homers and no RBI, will be the starter at first base to begin the year.

Oliver Pérez will make the roster out of the pen, which isn't a shock. He'll likely be in the same role, and Terry Francona won't hesitate to go to him late in games.

Yu Chang made the club's opening day roster, he hit .250 this spring and also more so will be called upon to play more than one position in the infield.

Another big question will be who plays in centerfield? Right now the two players who appear to be on track for playing time are Ben Gamel and Amed Rosario.

The one player who had a great shot at playing time in center is Bradley Zimmer, but the team Friday told him he did not make the opening day roster.

Also not making the Opening Day roster are Blake Parker, Anthony Gose and Kyle Nelson.